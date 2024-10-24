Tamale Senior High School defeated Accra Academy and St. John’s School in the 2024 NSMQ quarter-finals with 40 points

Despite trailing earlier, Tamale SHS secured victory after Ahmed answered the final riddle correctly, shifting the results

St. John’s School finished with 38 points, and Accra Academy with 32, allowing Tamale SHS to advance to the semi-finals

Accra Academy competed against Tamale Senior High School and St John’s School in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) quarter-finals.

At the end of the contest, Tamale SHS won with 40 points, followed by St John’s School with 38 points. Accra Academy was third with 32 points.

Tamale SHS beats Accra Academy by 40 points to 32 in the 2024 NSMQ's quarter-final stage. Photo credit: NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Tamale SHS have thus advanced to the semi-final stage while the other two schools exit the 2024 NSMQ competition.

Up until the final round of the competition, St John’s School led, followed by Tamasco and Accra Academy. Supporters of St. John’s School started jubilating even before the end of the contest in anticipation of victory.

However, when Tamasco and Accra Academy seemed to be going home, Ahmed of Tamale SHS answered the final riddle correctly. This changed the dynamic of the contest and led Tamale SHS to emerge victorious.

Netizens tease Accra Academy

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Accra Academy’s defeat in the NSMQ quarter-finals.

@0panaa_1 said:

“Accra Aca if ebi fighting and destroying of sch properties like them do finish Mmoa."

@not_brokenheart wrote:

“Accra Aca awe 😂, @bhadext 😂 some guy talk for your space top that they went band for band against PRESEC in the regionals so they are favorite. Them carry last oh.”

@_sevenn6 said:

“Accra Academy is a disgrace to the Greater Accra Region. How did this school even enter the list of A schools in Greater Accra Region? 😭😭😭”

@Ohene_Khojo wrote:

“We heading back to Kaneshie. We gonna comeback stronger."

@radikal_rascal said:

“you guys just underrated Tamasco...do proper research about the school and you will understand that they really deserved to win the contest.”

OWASS wonder kid returns to NSMQ stage

YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School's Stephen Apemah-Baah was contesting again after competing as a first-year student in 2023.

The Form 2 student and his partner won their one-eighth competition for their school against Zion College and Our Lady of Grace SHS with 74 points.

Netizens wished Apemah-Baah well and hoped his experience and intelligence would help Opoku Ware School win the 2024 edition of the quiz.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh