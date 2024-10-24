Mfantsipim School has secured a semi-final spot in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

The Central Region-based school defeated Prempeh College and Swedru Senior High to advance

Social media users who reacted to the latest results have celebrated Mfantsipim on the win

Mfantsipim School has advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The all-boys school booked their ticket in a nail-biting contest against Prempeh College and Swedru Senior High School.

Mfantsipim School defeats Prempeh College and Swedru SHS to advance to the semi-finals of the NSMQ. Photo credit: NSMQ Ghana/X Joy Prime/Facebook

Prempeh College made an impressive start as they took the lead in the first round of the contest.

However, Mfantsipim School bounced back to win the next three rounds.

Prempeh College made a last-minute comeback in round five to take the contest to a tie-breaker.

Luck eventually ran out for the four-time winners, as Mfantsipim School showed their supremacy by answering a riddle on the first attempt to clinch victory.

At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim School emerged first with 56 points, Premphe College came second with 53 points, and Swedru SHS took the third spot with 27 points.

At the time of writing the report, a post on the NSMQ page announcing that Mfantsipim School moved to the semi-final had received over 100,000 views and 50 comments.

Ghanaians commend Mfantsipim School

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post congratulated Mfantsipim School on advancing to the semi-final of the NSMQ.

@wtf_Christiano commented:

"Botwe has eliminated Prempeh College with ease . Now way Prempeh has turned the Arsenal in the NSMQ."

@callme_reader1 indicated:

"Owass is your comforter."

@CFCFico added:

"Since AKA Ebenezer started wearing prempeh uniform dem no win NSMQ."

@King_Arius11 added:

"Prempeh cooked like kontomire stew Herh."

@KwadwoJoaker replied:

"Your father is still your father no matter your achievements."

@_Okokroko stated:

"I think there should be 3 questions for every two-schools tie breaker!"

St Thomas Aquinas exit NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Thomas Aquinas SHS were eliminated from the ongoing 2024 NSMQ.

The one-time competition winners failed to impress as they faced Okuapeman SHS and Adukrom Presby SHTS.

At the end of the contest, Okapuapem SHS moved to the next stage after securing a commanding 48-point victory.

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS came in second with 28 points, while Adukrom Presby SHTS came third with 23 points.

