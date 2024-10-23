Stephen Apemah-Baah, a Form 2 student from Opoku Ware School, has returned to the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz after competing in 2023 as a Form 1 boy

He helped his school secure a victory at the one-eighth stage, scoring 74 points against Zion College and Our Lady of Grace SHS

Many on social media believe Stephen's experience and intelligence could lead Opoku Ware School to win the 2024 NSMQ

Stephen Apemah-Baah, the then-form one boy who contested the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has returned to the competition, hoping to win this year.

The Opoku Ware School student joined this year as a form two boy, still breaking the record as one of the youngest to compete.

Students who contest in the NSMQ are often in Form 3, but Stephen made it to the grand finale as a Form 1 boy, along with his two other colleagues, who were final-year students by then.

Stephen and his partner John Kusi won at the one-eighth stage when he contested for his school. They competed against Zion College and Our Lady of Grace.

Opoku Ware School won with 74 points, followed by Zion College and Our Lady of Grace SHS, which scored 32 and 26 points, respectively.

Some people on social media have tipped Stephen Apemah-Baah to lead Opoku Ware School to win the 2024 NSMQ since he has experience from 2023 and is also intelligent.

Netizens welcome Stephen back to NSMQ stage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Stephen's return on the NSMQ platform.

@Mickeybezos_jnr said:

"Owass should be taken to the Finals already"

@CFC_OBED wrote:

"They should keep Owass away from Augusco we beg 🤣"

@kobbyhimselv said:

"Big ups Santaasi Yamal🙌🙌😂"

@Akatakyie wrote:

"Highest score of the day! This is OPOKU WARE SCHOOL!💙💛"

@HopeAnagli said:

"Ketasco go mia them though🙅🏿‍♂️"

@KirkBangz1 wrote:

"Okay am now impressed....Am supporting OWASS from henceforth..THE SCHOOL...🔥🔥🔥"

@not_brokenheart said:

"It is time of the year again , OPOKU WARE SCHOOL dey come break our hearts again. but we can do anything. More 🔥🔥🔥😭."

@Boywrlg wrote:

"Presec keta and Prempeh laughing at one corner 😂"

@Nhii213 said:

"Presec will be waiting for u soon"

Prof Kaufmann applauds first-year OWASS student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ quiz mistress, Prof Elsie Kaufmann, acknowledged Stephen Apemah-Baah for leading his school to the NSMQ finals, a rare feat for a first-year student.

At a dinner hosted by NSMQ organisers, Stephen was awarded a citation and money for his achievement.

Several people who saw the video and images applauded Stephen and encouraged him to do more.

