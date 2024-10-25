An elderly Ghanaian woman has shattered the proverbial glass ceiling in her quest for academic success

This comes after Constance enrolled at the Huni Valley SHS at the age of 55 and is currently in Form 1

Many people who took to the comments section of the video celebrated the Ghanaian elderly woman

An elderly Ghanaian woman has actualised the saying 'Age is just a number' by enrolling in a senior high school.

At 55 years old, Constance is a first-year student at Huni Valley Senior High School in Ghana's Western Region.

An elderly Ghanaian woman starts SHS at the age of 55 years old. Photo credit: @High School Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Speaking in an interview with High Schools Africa, a teacher confessed that he was initially surprised by the married woman's decision to attend SHS considering her age.

He explained that a meeting was held with the school's teachers and prefects to ensure that Constance gets the help she needed to integrate seamlessly on campus.

"Based on my conversation with her, I realizsd that she meant business. I was even surprised that she went through the BECE and passed. She is older than me."

The teacher urged those who want to pursoe second-cycle education to take advantage of the government's free SHS policy.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 views and more than 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the elderly student

Ghanaians who took to the video's comments section commended Constance for her resolve to attend SHS.

𝕾ŦȺȺ𝕾ĦȺꝖ 🇬🇭 reacted:

"God bless the husband for supporting her wife's dream. Indeed nothing is too late in life. A great inspiration to everyone."

Stephen Wiafe Quansah added:

"I'm impressed. These are all testimonies of Free SHS."

lover girl commented:

"But Ghana they're suppose to open a genuine school for those kind of people if you old and you still want to school then you can go to that school."

Josephine Damoah Kumi stated:

"God bless all the Masters and her husband for supporting her to achieve her dreams thanks to you all."

Man attends Adisadel College at age 32

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Oponin Marfo achieved his dream by attending Adisadel College in Ghana.

He gained admission into his dream SHS after sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination five times.

In 2020, Marfo explained that he achieved his educational dream by enrolling at Adisadel College at the age of 32.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh