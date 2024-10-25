Meek Mill Announces Ghana Return, Shares Details Of Trip As Fans Show Excitement
- American rapper Meek Mill got many fans excited when he announced his return to Ghana in December 2024
- On his X account, he said he was interested in exploring the slave castles and to learn about their history
- Many people shared diverse opinions about his trip, while others were excited he would be visiting yet again
American rapper Meek Mill has announced that he will return to Ghana in December 2024 for the festivities.
Meek Mill to come to Ghana again
On his X account, Meek Mill noted that he might be coming back to Ghana in December. However he did not mention the duration of the visit and when he would land.
Mentioning the purpose of the trip, the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker said he would love to visit the slave castles at Cape Coast.
The celebrated rapper known for riding motorcycles noted that he had been eager to see the castles and learn about the transatlantic slave trade.
"I might come back to Ghana this winter … if so I’m trying wheelie all the way to the slave castles! I need to go see that!!!" he announced on X.
Below is Meek Mill's post about Ghana:
Reactions to Meek Mill returning to Ghana
Many of Meek Mill's fans on X expressed their excitement in the comment section. Below are some of their reactions:
@EiiScanty said:
"Flagstaff house podium in trouble again aw 😭"
@withAlvin__ said:
"Sw3 from Accra to cape coast on a bike? Bro. The road no good o. It’s better you get in a bus and when in cape coast you get a bike to wheelie. You’re welcome back. Ghana 🇬🇭 is home"
@_sevenn6 said:
"That’s about 4 hours when you’re driving. Can you do that with the bike?"
@Embiitch said:
"You talk about going there every month just go bro"
Meek Mill wants to be a Ghanaian
YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill announced that he would like to denounce his American citizenship for Ghanaian.
On his X account, he stated that the reason for the swap was his belief that the US system did not favour black people.
Meek Mills' message started a conversation on social media, with Ghanaians giving advice in the comments section.
