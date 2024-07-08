A BECE candidate was video sitting and writing a paper using his mouth and a pen on the first day of the exam

There were varying reactions to the video of the special needs student, which was shared widely by Adom news

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools described the situation as not ideal in comments to YEN.com.gh

A special needs student has sparked various emotions on the first day of the 2024 BECE.

A video from Adom News showed the student, one Yussif Mohammed, writing the exam with his mouth. The location of the video was not stated.

The exact nature of the child's disability is also unclear, but he uses a wheelchair and has very unsteady hands.

Yussif Mohammed (R). Source: Adom News

Source: Facebook

This raised questions of whether there was a more dignified way for the student to be assessed during the BECE.

Candidates begun the exam with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on July 8, 2024, to papers known to require essays to be written.

"I hate seeing something of this nature. I am always saddened,” one person commented on the video.

"So there is no other comfortable way out to examine such a student other than taking him through such an ordeal. Is this country serious at all? Can't we employ other means to examine him," another commented.

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools previously questioned the relevance of the current BECE and WASSCE formats.

The council's executive director, Enoch Gyetuah, suggested to YEN.com.gh that the BECE was not inclusive enough and described it as human disrespect.

“This child needs a different assessment method… very very total disregard of human rights,” he said.

The 2024 BECE began with 569,095 candidates at 2,123 designated centres nationwide. The examination will end on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Private Schools accuse government of discrimination because of BECE fees

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Council of Private Schools recently accused the government of discrimination regarding fees for the BECE.

It said that BECE fees needed to be free for private schools.

Currently, students pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 to register for the WASSCE and BECE, respectively.

Private schools have threatened to boycott the BECE and the WASSCE over what they described as exorbitant registration fees.

Source: YEN.com.gh