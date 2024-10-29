UTAG Suspends Strike Protesting Government Inaction On Galamsey

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called off its anti-galamsey strike

UTAG began its strike on October 10 in conjunction with an earlier plan by organised labour

Some UTAG members had already urged the union's national executives to end the ongoing strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called off its strike, protesting government inaction on illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The union described the suspensions as a difficult but necessary choice in students' interests.

Some UTAG members had already urged the union's national executives to end the ongoing strike and subsequently voted in favour of same.

UTAG says the suspension is in the interest of students.

In a statement, UTAG said it remained committed to advocating for effective measures to address the illegal mining crisis.

“We understand that this may disappoint some members of the public, and we do not take their confidence in us lightly."

The strike started October 10 and was meant to run in conjunction with a strike with organised labour.

However, organised labour decided to suspend the nationwide strike during an emergency meeting on October 9, 2024.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government's implementation of measures to call off the strike.

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military personnel to strengthen Operation Halt, the government's initiative to curb illegal mining.

The unions had threatened the strike if the government did not take action to combat illegal mining.

Organised labour wanted to compel the government to declare a state of emergency and ramp up efforts to address the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

Despite criticism of organised labour, Bernard Owusu, the chairman of the Trades Union Congress, noted to YEN.com.gh that the threats had been fruitful.

He said organised labour had "successfully used strike threats to prompt government action and demonstrated a willingness to use its considerable power for broader social issues."

Some unions hesitant to strike

YEN.com.gh reported that some unions had backed away from the strike before the official suspension. The Ghana Medical Association, for example, withdrew from the anti-galamsey strike.

Some dissenters within Organised Labour also opposed the union's decision to embark on an industrial action.

Some felt the call for a nationwide strike was politically motivated. These members even threatened to sue over the planned strike.

