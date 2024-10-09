Organised labour has suspended nationwide strike to force the government to take action on illegal mining

The decision to suspend the strike was made during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The unions wanted to observe the government’s implementation of measures to call off the strike

Organised labour has suspended its nationwide strike to protest government inaction on illegal mining.

The strike was slated for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Organised labour has made a U-turn on its threat to strike over illegal mining.

The decision to suspend the strike was made during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The union leaders assessed the situation and agreed to call off the industrial action.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government’s implementation of measures to call off the strike.

Among other things, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military personnel to strengthen “Operation Halt,” the government’s initiative aimed at curbing illegal mining.

The unions had threatened the strike if the government did not take action to combat illegal mining.

Organised Labour wanted to compel the government to declare a state of emergency and ramp up efforts to address the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

Hesitation from unions

Some unions had backed away from the strike even before the official suspension.

The Ghana Medical Association, for example, withdrew from the anti-galamsey strike.

Some dissenters within organised labour opposed the union's decision to embark on an industrial action.

Some felt the call for a nationwide strike was politically motivated. These members even threatened to sue over the planned strike.

Amenfi East illegal miners storm assembly office

YEN.com.gh reported that some illegal miners in Amenfi East stormed their assembly office in protest of the anti-galamsey strike by organised labour.

Videos showed scores of miners at the assembly office vowing not to stop illegal mining.

Daily Guide reported that assembly staff, part of organised labour, were barred from working due to threats against the government.

