A Ghanaian student from Ebenezer Senior High School discussed why she believes scholarships from developed countries drain Ghana’s human capital

She argued that these scholarships attract the best talent to first-world countries, who then benefit, leaving underdeveloped nations with less capacity

Although the Ebenezer SHS student said she would accept such a scholarship if offered, she stated that third-world countries must address this issue

A female Ghanaian student has explained why she does not appreciate scholarships from first-world countries and how these affectGhana’s human capital.

The Ebenezer Senior High School student recently questioned why third-class countries never offered scholarships to citizens of first-class countries.

A young Ghanaian student speaks against scholarships from developed countries. Photo credit: @highschoolafrica (TikTok) & Delaware State University (Getty Images).

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video shared by @highschoolafrica, the student asked:

"Have you ever seen a third-class country offering a first-class country educational scholarship?"

According to her, the developed world only offers scholarships to the best brains in underdeveloped countries so they can benefit from such people.

“We are coming to take out the best from your country because we know you can’t take care of them. So we will handpick them and take them out, train them and use them as asserts in our country.”

"When they send you out there, they won’t ask you not to come to your country. They will offer you opportunities. Stay here and work for me, I will pay you this," she added.

Even though the lady said she would accept a scholarship from a developed country, she said it is a challenge that Ghana and other third-world countries must address.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud SHS student on scholarship comment

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the student's thoughts on educational scholarships from developed countries.

FLEXIBLE GH said:

“the lady is so brilliant.”

Augusta Best wrote:

“Really? You all are here saying she’s speaking brilliance? If these people go up there and are offered jobs after their done schooling, the benefit is individual.”

kanu926 said:

“chale this girls are matured i like ur videos with this conversation 🥰🥰.”

Gabriel Santos.N.Ayitey Aryee wrote:

“Wow this girl Dey make big sense Akuffo Addo and Ghana educational service and even all parents must watch it.”

Dolphinkizz said:

“Bravo learner you have said it all.”

Kwawray wrote:

“The young girls are wiser than our politicians!!!”

dadddy’s fave said:

“In my school we offer scholarships to Ghana and most student are excited. They always wanna come down.”

Ghanaian man loses scholarship opportunity

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared how he lost a scholarship opportunity offered by the government.

The man said he lost the scholarship because he failed to pay GH¢100,000 as requested by the Scholarship Secretariat.

Some social media users shared similar experiences with scholarship changes, while others condemned so-called corrupt acts.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh