A video of an elderly Ghanaian couple sharing the key to their long-lasting marriage has warmed hearts on social media

In a video, the couple noted they had abided by a golden rule which has strengthened their relationship for years

Netizens who saw the video were inspired and expressed their views in the comment section where they shared their views on the matter

A Ghanaian couple based abroad has opened up about the key to their long-lasting marriage. In the video, the couple noted that they have abided by this golden rule for a long time, and it has worked for them.

Clad in a lovely Kente outfit with his wife, the husband asked his wife why she thought their bond had lasted for years.

A Ghanaian couple is sharing the key to their long-lasting relationship. Image source: SikaOfficial

His wife, in response, stated without hesitation that 'forgiveness' has been the guiding principle in their marriage. She noted due to the love they share, they do not hesitate to forgive when they offend each other.

Therefore, the couple advised fellow couples to forgive each other since that would strengthen their love.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the couple's advice were inspired and expressed their views in the post's comment section.

@Mr_Gidiglo wrote:

"The ladies these days no know forgiveness oo. Kwaku messop small she dey move go Kwadwo."

@SIKAENA1 wrote:

"This is true but these girls will tell u I'm tired of u saying sorry all the time I'm done."

@kobbyhimselv wrote"

"These young generation di3, I don’t know where they came from."

@Dawson_Blaud

"You can’t keep a woman with a forgiving heart. They ain’t even in the country meaning there’s a lot of money pumped into this relationship. Be forgiving but do it with money."

@ehard wrote:

"They should show us the way erh. I have one question for them. Why not Ghana but UK?"

@mensurohwee wrote:

"The men in responses dey weak me pass."

