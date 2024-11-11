Celebrated Ghanaian actor John Dumelo donated chop boxes to students in his constituency joining senior high school

The chop boxes contained some groceries and pocket money to help with their welfare. The actor shared pictures on his social media pages

Many people applauded him for the kind gesture, while others backed him to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon election

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has provided chop boxes to help first-year senior high school students in his constituency easily transition into SHS.

John Dumelo presents chop boxes, groceries, and pocket money to first-year SHS students in his constituency. Image Credit: @johndumelo

John Dumelo donate chop boxes

On his social media pages, Mr Dumelo shared pictures of him presenting some chop boxes to parents and others of himself presenting them to the students.

In the caption, the NDC candidate for the constituency noted that on November 9, 2024, he started distributing the chop boxes to his constituents.

"I started distributing chopboxes to my beloved constituents and their wards who gained admission to SHS."

He noted that each chop box contained small provisions and a small token of pocket money. He added that the exercise would continue throughout the week.

"Each box contains small provisions and also a small token as pocket money. This exercise will continue throughout next week. #idey4u"

John Dumelo donates to SHS students.

Reactions to the chop box donations

Many people in the comment section admired John Dumelo's campaign strategy for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat.

Most backed him to go ahead and win pointing at the effort he had put in to prioritise the welfare and safety of his constituents.

The opinions of social media users regarding the gesture are listed below:

@Ocran_Rexford said:

"This elections deɛ if you don't win I'm not sure next year you'll get money for campaign ooo. This year deɛ fa wo lasss nyinaa gu so I believe sɛ ɛbɛfa....You've really worked hard and you deserve to be given a chance. Victory is assured."

@AwesomeManuel2 said:

"I hope you won’t disappoint your constituents when they give you the mandate as their MP cuz you politicians only show empathy when in opposition."

@qw3qu_dee said:

"Snr John Sir … you are doing marvelous and you will win By the Grace if God. But please don’t be like the conventional politician ohh kindly continue these gestures after elections when you win"

@KelvinAppiagye said:

"I believe you're doing your best to win this elections boss...if people of your constituency don't vote for you that'll be on them and I have a strong feeling that Insha Allah coming 7th December victory shall be yours 💯"

Dumelo replaces faulty streetlights

YEN.com.gh reported that Dumelo, a multiple award-winning actor replaced the faulty streetlights in the Aiport Residential Area.

At the time, he shared a video of Electricity Company of Ghana technicians replacing the faulty streetlights on the morning of November 8, 2024.

Many Ghanaians applauded him for his hard work and dedication to the welfare and safety of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents.

