Tyrone Marhguy, a former student of the Achimota School in Accra, has obtained a full scholarship to study abroad

The young man excelled despite encountering many hurdles and is set to study at the US University of Pennsylvania

Many in the comments section were proud of him and expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Tyrone online

Tyrone Marhguy, a former student of the Achimota School in Accra, has secured a full scholarship to study in the US.

Tyrone has been admitted to further his education at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania in the USA.

The young Ghanaian man who excelled in his Senior High School education despite encountering many hurdles is ready to pursue Computer Engineering in the US.

Announcing the great news on X, Tyrone expressed his delight and profound gratitude to all who made this possible.

See the post below:

Tyrone and the fight for education

Recall that in 2021, Tyrone Marhguy and another young man were nearly denied enrollment at the Achimota School for refusing to cut their dreadlocks.

The issue resulted in a court case, which Marhguy and the other student won, eventually leading to their enrollment at Achimota School.

Marhguy proved himself by excelling in his studies during his three-year stay in Achimota and even competing in the National Science and Maths Quiz.

He secured straight 8As in his final WASSCE exam and has now been admitted at Penn.

Congratulations pour in for Tyrone

Netizens who saw the post could not conceal their joy for the young man. They took to the comment section to hail him.

@oswellcole wrote:

"Watching your education journey: the fights and triumphs, is very inspiring. Congratulations."

@Rjzba_1 wrote:

"Masa 3y3 wai na brofo bebree saa Aden.. you go send MoMo."

@metamorfos28 wrote:

"Congrats bro, go make us proud."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Congratulations brilla."

@real_homie482 wrote:

"All the best bro."

@__theSeyram wrote:

"All the best!"

@rache16348 wrote:

"Congrats."

@kaessuman

"I wish you all the best and may your experiences continue to shape you to be a great person. I was inspired by your resilience and grew out my Afro and did all kinds of hairstyles with it. Maybe I just might lock it someday to break the prejudices in the professional space in."

@EYECON_GH wrote:

"We’re at your back bru."

Tyrone emerges top scorer in Math Olympiad

YEN.com.gh reported that Marghuy was crowned the National Top Scorer in the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad.

Netizens have flooded the comments section of his post with compliments and praised him for his stellar achievement.

