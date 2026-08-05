Over 620,000 BECE graduates in Ghana are selecting their Senior High Schools under a new post-results placement policy for the first time

The updated CSSPS guidelines limit candidates to eight school choices, with a cap of two Category A institutions per applicant

The CSSPS portal closes on Friday, after which successful candidates will receive printed slips showing their assigned schools

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More than 620,000 candidates who sat the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Ghana are navigating a revised school selection process, with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal closing on Friday.

The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) introduced a significant policy change for the 2026 cycle.

The GES introduces a new SHS selection rules and sets the SHS placement deadline to Friday, August 7, 2026. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, students are now choosing their Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions after receiving their results, rather than before sitting the examination.

The change marks a departure from the previous approach and is designed to match students with schools based on their actual academic performance rather than projections.

New CSSPS selection rules explained

Under the revised guidelines, each candidate must select eight preferred institutions without duplicating any choice.

The framework caps selections at two Category A schools, up to three Category B institutions, and the remaining options from Category C.

Regarding accommodation, students may indicate up to five boarding preferences and three day options.

The GES confirmed that placements will be determined by a combination of academic aggregates, programme selections, accommodation preferences, and available vacancies at the chosen schools.

"Your aggregate is important, but it is not the only factor," the official guidelines stated.

The policy shift is partly aimed at reducing the concentration of applications at elite institutions, which has historically led to oversubscription and congested resolution centres during placement periods.

Smooth rollout reported ahead of CSSPS deadline

Headteachers across the country reported an orderly process in the lead-up to Friday's deadline.

Janet Owusua, Headteacher of Awudome '1' JHS, attributed the smooth experience to early communication with parents and students.

"So, they knew what they were supposed to do. Before they came, they all had their schools with them," she said.

Private school leaders echoed similar sentiments, indicating that candidates arrived prepared and familiar with the new requirements.

Once the portal closes on Friday, students who are successfully placed will receive printed placement slips specifying their assigned institutions and programmes.

How to change your SHS placement

In a related development, YEN.com.gh had reported that Ghana Education Service rules prevented students from changing automatic SHS placements through the CSSPS online portal.

Students who used the self-placement option could request a change by visiting the official CSSPS portal and selecting a new school from available vacancies.

GES and the Ministry of Education had warned against paying individuals who claimed to alter placements through unofficial channels.

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Source: YEN.com.gh