At least 10 senior high school students from A have been arrested in connection with a fire incident that occurred within the school on the night of Wednesday, June 3

The incident involved a fire outbreak at a mattress store inside the school compound, which triggered panic among students and staff members

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to establish the full details surrounding the incident and possible causes

At least 10 students from Alliance High School in Kiambu County have been arrested in connection with a fire incident that occurred at the institution on the night of Wednesday, June 3.

According to the school administration, the incident involved a fire outbreak at a mattress store within the school compound, triggering panic among students and staff.

Authorities launch investigations into the alleged arson incident involving students at the national school. Alliance High School. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a notice to parents issued on Thursday morning, the administration stated that some students allegedly invaded the facility at night and set it on fire, prompting immediate security concerns and tension within the institution.

As a precautionary measure to prevent further escalation and potential destruction of property, the school decided to send learners home while investigations continue.

Parents were asked to pick up their children from the institution without delay.

The decision comes just days after the Utumishi Girls High School fire tragedy, which left 16 students dead and several others injured, heightening national sensitivity around school safety and fire-related incidents.

Police officers were deployed to the Kiambu-based national school on Thursday morning and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Authorities are working to establish the motive behind the incident and identify any additional individuals involved.

During the operation, 10 students were arrested as prime suspects and taken into custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

Education and security officials are expected to review the situation as concerns grow over discipline and safety in boarding schools across the country.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities piece together events that led to the fire and the alleged involvement of the students.

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Source: YEN.com.gh