Candidates who sat the 2026 BECE can now check their SHS or TVET placement through the official CSSPS portal

The portal requires candidates to log in using their BECE Index Number and registered date of birth to access placement details

Candidates who were not automatically placed have the option to select schools through a Self-Placement process

Candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) can access their Senior High School (SHS) or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) placement through the official Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal.

The CSSPS portal is the only authorised platform for checking placement results. Candidates are strongly advised against using unofficial websites or paying individuals who claim to offer placement services.

Students in Government schools write their 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: Facebook

How to Access 2026 BECE placement

To begin, open a web browser and navigate to the official CSSPS website. On the homepage, select the "Check Placement" option found under the placement services section, which will direct you to the candidate login page.

From there, enter your 10-digit BECE Index Number, which should include the relevant year digits as required by the portal for the 2026 placement cycle. You will also need to provide the date of birth used during BECE registration. Once both fields are correctly filled, click "Sign In" to proceed.

If your placement has been released and your details are accurate, the system will display your assigned school, programme of study, residential status (boarding or day), and any other relevant placement information.

Candidates should download and print both their placement slip and enrolment form where available, and the CSSPS advises keeping digital and printed copies for admission purposes.

What to do if BECE candidate is not placed

Candidates who were not automatically assigned to any of their selected schools may be eligible for the Self-Placement option.

Through this process, eligible candidates can choose from schools and programmes that still have available vacancies, with the options depending on current availability at the time of selection.

It is important to note that automatic placement is considered final. The Self-Placement option exists solely for candidates who were not assigned a school through the automatic process.

The CSSPS has also cautioned candidates to safeguard their BECE details and to use only the official portal. Paying anyone who claims to influence or guarantee a placement outcome is strongly discouraged.

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Source: YEN.com.gh