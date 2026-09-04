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NSMQ Confirms Date, Venue and the Three Finalists Set for 2026 Grand Finale
Education

NSMQ Confirms Date, Venue and the Three Finalists Set for 2026 Grand Finale

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • The NSMQ confirmed the date for the 2026 Grand Finale on September 4, 2026, with three schools set to compete
  • PRESEC, St. Augustine's, and Accra Academy will battle for the championship title at the University of Ghana
  • Accra Academy make their first Grand Finale appearance after years of quarter-final exits dating back to 2019

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The date and venue for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Grand Finale have officially been confirmed, setting the stage for a three-way showdown between some of Ghana's most storied secondary schools.

NSMQ 2026, National Science and Maths Quiz, Grand Finale, PRESEC Legon, St. Augustine's College, Accra Academy, University of Ghana, quiz competition, Ghana secondary schools, championship title
The NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale is set for September 10, with PRESEC, St. Augustine's, and Accra Academy competing at the University of Ghana for the title. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook
Source: Facebook

The NSMQ announced on September 4, 2026, that the much-anticipated championship decider will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the UG Premier Domes on the University of Ghana campus in Accra.

"The highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 2026 NSMQ would be held at the UG Premier Domes, University of Ghana, Accra, on Thursday, September 10, 2026, where a new titleholder would emerge," the organisers wrote.

Read also

Accra Academy secures first-ever NSMQ Grand Finale spot as heated jama session trends

The three 2026 NSMQ finalists

The three schools heading into the finale each carry a distinct story.

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PRESEC Legon arrive as the most decorated school in the competition's history, having won the championship eight times.

A ninth title would cement their status as the undisputed giants of the quiz and hand them ultimate bragging rights.

St. Augustine's College, two-time champions in their own right, are equally hungry. A victory on September 10 would see them claim a third title and close the gap on their rivals.

Perhaps the most compelling subplot of the 2026 Grand Finale belongs to Accra Academy.

Since 2019, the school has repeatedly been knocked out at the quarter-final stage, unable to advance despite consistent campaign after consistent campaign.

Their qualification for the finale this year marks a significant breakthrough and has generated enormous excitement among supporters who have waited years for this moment.

With all three schools carrying legitimate pedigree and purpose, the Grand Finale at the UG Premier Domes promises to be one of the most fiercely contested editions in the competition's history.

Read also

Meet the three NSMQ finalists set to battle for the 2026 championship

Stephen Apemah-Baah, Opoku Ware School, National Science and Maths Quiz, Williams College, Computer Science, quiz prodigy, Stella Apemah-Baah, Ghanaian student, academic success, family journey
Stephen Apemah-Baah, a Ghanaian quiz prodigy from Opoku Ware School, relocates to the US for Computer Science studies at Williams College amid family support and challenges. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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