Iñaki Williams unveiled the San Mames Hotel in Akyem Achiase in 2024, marking his entry into Ghana's hospitality industry

The hotel is named after Athletic Bilbao's iconic stadium, where the Ghanaian forward has spent his entire professional career

San Mames Hotel general manager Mr Donkor confirmed the facility has created significant employment for residents in the local community

Ghanaian international forward Iñaki Williams has taken a significant step beyond football, opening the San Mames Hotel in Akyem Achiase in 2024 — a five-star hospitality venture that doubles as a tribute to his heritage and his club roots.

The 32-year-old, born in Spain and representing Ghana at the international level, chose to invest in the Eastern Region for deeply personal reasons.

Inside the Luxury 5-Star Hotel Owned by Inaki Williams in Ghana's Eastern Region

Source: Getty Images

Both he and his younger brother Nico have ancestral ties to Akyem Bieni, a neighbouring town to where the hotel now stands.

Their family's journey to Europe was defined by hardship and sacrifice. According to family accounts, their father, Felix, once walked barefoot through the Sahara Desert, sustaining burns to his feet, in pursuit of a better future for his children.

Inside the San Mamés hotel owned by Iñaki

The hotel's name honours the San Mamés stadium, home of Athletic Bilbao — the Spanish club where Iñaki has built his entire senior career.

That loyalty is reflected in the project's spirit: a luxury facility rooted in identity and belonging.

The property features a panoramic rooftop bar with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, a modern fitness centre equipped with premium gym equipment, and tastefully furnished rooms designed for comfort and style.

Positioned to attract both local and international guests, the hotel sets a new benchmark for upscale hospitality in the region.

For context, Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel has long been regarded as the region's leading hospitality destination, making Williams' investment a notable addition to that landscape.

Below is an aerial view of Rock City Hotel, as shared on X:

The grand opening was attended by family members, local traditional rulers, and religious leaders, reflecting the cultural and spiritual significance the project carries for the community.

Inaki's hotel creates jobs for locals

Beyond the luxury offering, the hotel has made a tangible difference for people in Akyem Achiase.

General manager Mr Donkor noted that the facility generated meaningful employment for residents across both its construction and operational phases.

He also emphasised the resort's aim to provide a warm, welcoming environment for guests celebrating special occasions within the community.

Inaki's performance on the pitch

Away from his hospitality ventures, Inaki Williams has made a modest start to the 2026/27 season, registering one assist in three appearances for Athletic Bilbao.

The Black Stars forward will be hoping to improve on his nine goal contributions — three goals and six assists — from last season.

With Athletic Bilbao facing Atletico Madrid on September 5, Williams will be eager to open his scoring account against an Atletico side that remains unbeaten this season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh