GTEC Releases New List of Unrecognised Universities From US, Others Operating in Ghana
- The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission published a fresh list of 100 unrecognised universities on August 28, 2026
- GTEC issued the list, citing quality assurance concerns that put students and institutions under scrutiny
- The Commission urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released an updated list of 100 tertiary institutions operating without official recognition, raising fresh concerns about academic standards and the validity of qualifications issued by those bodies.
The list was made public through a formal notice dated August 28, 2026, with GTEC citing quality assurance concerns as the basis for its publication.
In the notice, Joy News reported that the Commission cautioned members of the public to carry out proper checks before enrolling in any institution or accepting certificates linked to the named universities.
The advisory reflects ongoing regulatory efforts to protect students from investing time and resources into programmes that may not carry legal or academic validity.
The schools captured in the list are:
- Universidad Azteca, Mexico
- Indian School of Management and Studies, India
- Breyer State Theology University, USA
- Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
- Osiri University, USA
- Atlantic International University, USA
- Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
- Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
- Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
- Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
- Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
- Crown University International Chartered, USA
- Monarch Business School, Switzerland
- City University, Cambodia
- Kesmond International University, USA
- Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
- London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
- IICSE University, USA
- Doxa Open University, Ghana
- Brainae University, USA
- University of Haana, Germany
- Christian Leadership University, USA
- International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
- Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
- Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
- Tech Global University, Andorra
- International Christian University, Nigeria
- LIGS University, Hawaii, USA
- Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
- Quest International University, Ghana
- Isles International University, Ireland
- Kingsnow University, USA
- New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
- East Bridge University, France
- Texila American University, Guyana
- Vision International University, USA
- Keisie International University, USA
- Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
- Logos University, USA
- University of America, USA
- Kazian School of Management, India
- University of Northwest, USA
- Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
- Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
- American Bible University, USA
- California Creek University, USA
- Delta International University, USA
- National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
- Southern California International University, USA
- Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
- Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
- IIBM Institute of Management, India
- Dunster Business School, Switzerland
- World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
- American Management University, USA
- All Nations Church International University, Texas
- Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
- Global Theological University, USA
- Jorasome International University, Zambia
- Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
- Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
- London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
- European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
- Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
- United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
- Open International University, Nigeria
- Marquis Open University, Italy
- Alliance International University, Zambia
- All Saints American University, Liberia
- Colombia International University, USA
- American Management University, USA
- University of the Nations, Hawai
- Brookside University, Barbados
- Pacific International University, USA
- American University of Sovereign Nations, USA
- Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
- Richmond Open University, Nigeria
- Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland
- OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
- Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
- Manchester Open University, UK
- Institute of Management and Engineering, India
- Vocational University, Delhi, India
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
- Logos University Global, USA/France
- West African Christian University, Nigeria
- Coastal University, Nigeria
- ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
- Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland
- European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
- Reagan National University, USA
- Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA
- Global Executive College, Ghana
- Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
- Indian Management School and Research Centre
- Hillsville University, USA
- Northwestern Christian University, Kenya
- University of Muchinga, Zambia
- Yesbud University, Zambia
- Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA
GTEC did not specify the precise violations or shortcomings that led each institution to be included on the list, but the reference to quality assurance suggests the affected universities failed to meet the minimum accreditation standards required for legal operation in Ghana.
What the List Means for Students and Employers
The publication of an unrecognised institutions list carries significant consequences for current students, graduates and employers. Degrees and diplomas awarded by institutions without GTEC accreditation are not considered valid under Ghanaian law, which means holders of such certificates could face difficulties when applying for jobs in the public sector, pursuing postgraduate studies, or seeking professional licences.
Prospective students are advised to verify the accreditation status of any institution directly with GTEC before enrolling, particularly as some unaccredited universities continue to advertise and recruit students despite their status.
GTEC periodically updates and publishes lists of unrecognised institutions as part of its mandate to regulate Ghana's tertiary education sector and uphold the integrity of academic qualifications issued within the country.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.