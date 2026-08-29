The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission published a fresh list of 100 unrecognised universities on August 28, 2026

GTEC issued the list, citing quality assurance concerns that put students and institutions under scrutiny

The Commission urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released an updated list of 100 tertiary institutions operating without official recognition, raising fresh concerns about academic standards and the validity of qualifications issued by those bodies.

The list was made public through a formal notice dated August 28, 2026, with GTEC citing quality assurance concerns as the basis for its publication.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released an updated list of 100 tertiary institutions operating without official recognition

Source: Facebook

In the notice, Joy News reported that the Commission cautioned members of the public to carry out proper checks before enrolling in any institution or accepting certificates linked to the named universities.

The advisory reflects ongoing regulatory efforts to protect students from investing time and resources into programmes that may not carry legal or academic validity.

The schools captured in the list are:

Universidad Azteca, Mexico Indian School of Management and Studies, India Breyer State Theology University, USA Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana Osiri University, USA Atlantic International University, USA Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy Crown University International Chartered, USA Monarch Business School, Switzerland City University, Cambodia Kesmond International University, USA Washington University of Barbados, Barbados London Academy of Technology and Management, UK IICSE University, USA Doxa Open University, Ghana Brainae University, USA University of Haana, Germany Christian Leadership University, USA International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA Tech Global University, Andorra International Christian University, Nigeria LIGS University, Hawaii, USA Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland Quest International University, Ghana Isles International University, Ireland Kingsnow University, USA New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA East Bridge University, France Texila American University, Guyana Vision International University, USA Keisie International University, USA Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus Logos University, USA University of America, USA Kazian School of Management, India University of Northwest, USA Akamai University, Hawaii, USA Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India American Bible University, USA California Creek University, USA Delta International University, USA National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India Southern California International University, USA Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland IIBM Institute of Management, India Dunster Business School, Switzerland World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK American Management University, USA All Nations Church International University, Texas Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA Global Theological University, USA Jorasome International University, Zambia Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria United Nigeria University College, Nigeria Open International University, Nigeria Marquis Open University, Italy Alliance International University, Zambia All Saints American University, Liberia Colombia International University, USA American Management University, USA University of the Nations, Hawai Brookside University, Barbados Pacific International University, USA American University of Sovereign Nations, USA Brussels Capital University, Turkiye Richmond Open University, Nigeria Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana Manchester Open University, UK Institute of Management and Engineering, India Vocational University, Delhi, India Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India Logos University Global, USA/France West African Christian University, Nigeria Coastal University, Nigeria ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta Reagan National University, USA Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA Global Executive College, Ghana Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA Indian Management School and Research Centre Hillsville University, USA Northwestern Christian University, Kenya University of Muchinga, Zambia Yesbud University, Zambia Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA

GTEC did not specify the precise violations or shortcomings that led each institution to be included on the list, but the reference to quality assurance suggests the affected universities failed to meet the minimum accreditation standards required for legal operation in Ghana.

What the List Means for Students and Employers

The publication of an unrecognised institutions list carries significant consequences for current students, graduates and employers. Degrees and diplomas awarded by institutions without GTEC accreditation are not considered valid under Ghanaian law, which means holders of such certificates could face difficulties when applying for jobs in the public sector, pursuing postgraduate studies, or seeking professional licences.

Prospective students are advised to verify the accreditation status of any institution directly with GTEC before enrolling, particularly as some unaccredited universities continue to advertise and recruit students despite their status.

GTEC periodically updates and publishes lists of unrecognised institutions as part of its mandate to regulate Ghana's tertiary education sector and uphold the integrity of academic qualifications issued within the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh