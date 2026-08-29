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GTEC Releases New List of Unrecognised Universities From US, Others Operating in Ghana
Education

GTEC Releases New List of Unrecognised Universities From US, Others Operating in Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
4 min read
  • The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission published a fresh list of 100 unrecognised universities on August 28, 2026
  • GTEC issued the list, citing quality assurance concerns that put students and institutions under scrutiny
  • The Commission urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released an updated list of 100 tertiary institutions operating without official recognition, raising fresh concerns about academic standards and the validity of qualifications issued by those bodies.

The list was made public through a formal notice dated August 28, 2026, with GTEC citing quality assurance concerns as the basis for its publication.

GTEC Releases New List of Unrecognised Universities From US, Others Operating in Ghana
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released an updated list of 100 tertiary institutions operating without official recognition
Source: Facebook

In the notice, Joy News reported that the Commission cautioned members of the public to carry out proper checks before enrolling in any institution or accepting certificates linked to the named universities.

The advisory reflects ongoing regulatory efforts to protect students from investing time and resources into programmes that may not carry legal or academic validity.

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The schools captured in the list are:

  1. Universidad Azteca, Mexico
  2. Indian School of Management and Studies, India
  3. Breyer State Theology University, USA
  4. Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
  5. Osiri University, USA
  6. Atlantic International University, USA
  7. Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
  8. Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
  9. Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
  10. Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
  11. Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
  12. Crown University International Chartered, USA
  13. Monarch Business School, Switzerland
  14. City University, Cambodia
  15. Kesmond International University, USA
  16. Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
  17. London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
  18. IICSE University, USA
  19. Doxa Open University, Ghana
  20. Brainae University, USA
  21. University of Haana, Germany
  22. Christian Leadership University, USA
  23. International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
  24. Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
  25. Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
  26. Tech Global University, Andorra
  27. International Christian University, Nigeria
  28. LIGS University, Hawaii, USA
  29. Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
  30. Quest International University, Ghana
  31. Isles International University, Ireland
  32. Kingsnow University, USA
  33. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
  34. East Bridge University, France
  35. Texila American University, Guyana
  36. Vision International University, USA
  37. Keisie International University, USA
  38. Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
  39. Logos University, USA
  40. University of America, USA
  41. Kazian School of Management, India
  42. University of Northwest, USA
  43. Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
  44. Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
  45. American Bible University, USA
  46. California Creek University, USA
  47. Delta International University, USA
  48. National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
  49. Southern California International University, USA
  50. Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
  51. Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
  52. IIBM Institute of Management, India
  53. Dunster Business School, Switzerland
  54. World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
  55. American Management University, USA
  56. All Nations Church International University, Texas
  57. Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
  58. Global Theological University, USA
  59. Jorasome International University, Zambia
  60. Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
  61. Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
  62. London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
  63. European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
  64. Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
  65. United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
  66. Open International University, Nigeria
  67. Marquis Open University, Italy
  68. Alliance International University, Zambia
  69. All Saints American University, Liberia
  70. Colombia International University, USA
  71. American Management University, USA
  72. University of the Nations, Hawai
  73. Brookside University, Barbados
  74. Pacific International University, USA
  75. American University of Sovereign Nations, USA
  76. Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
  77. Richmond Open University, Nigeria
  78. Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland
  79. OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
  80. Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
  81. Manchester Open University, UK
  82. Institute of Management and Engineering, India
  83. Vocational University, Delhi, India
  84. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
  85. Logos University Global, USA/France
  86. West African Christian University, Nigeria
  87. Coastal University, Nigeria
  88. ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
  89. Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland
  90. European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
  91. Reagan National University, USA
  92. Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA
  93. Global Executive College, Ghana
  94. Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
  95. Indian Management School and Research Centre
  96. Hillsville University, USA
  97. Northwestern Christian University, Kenya
  98. University of Muchinga, Zambia
  99. Yesbud University, Zambia
  100. Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA

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GTEC did not specify the precise violations or shortcomings that led each institution to be included on the list, but the reference to quality assurance suggests the affected universities failed to meet the minimum accreditation standards required for legal operation in Ghana.

What the List Means for Students and Employers

The publication of an unrecognised institutions list carries significant consequences for current students, graduates and employers. Degrees and diplomas awarded by institutions without GTEC accreditation are not considered valid under Ghanaian law, which means holders of such certificates could face difficulties when applying for jobs in the public sector, pursuing postgraduate studies, or seeking professional licences.

Prospective students are advised to verify the accreditation status of any institution directly with GTEC before enrolling, particularly as some unaccredited universities continue to advertise and recruit students despite their status.

GTEC periodically updates and publishes lists of unrecognised institutions as part of its mandate to regulate Ghana's tertiary education sector and uphold the integrity of academic qualifications issued within the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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