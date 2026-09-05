FBI Offers $150K Reward for Fugitive Convicted of $20M Fraud, Shares His Photos

The FBI added Bernhard Eugen Fritsch , 65, to its newly formed Most Wanted Fraudsters list after he fled the US following a jury conviction in Los Angeles

Fritsch, a Santa Monica tech company founder, defrauded investors of more than $20 million by making false claims about celebrity brand endorsement technology

A federal court sentenced Fritsch in absentia to 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay over $26 million in restitution

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The FBI has placed Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, 65, on its newly created Most Wanted Fraudsters list, offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his capture after he fled the United States following a jury conviction for defrauding investors of more than $20 million.

The announcement was made by the FBI, which confirmed that Fritsch is one of three fugitives added to the list, with the other two being sought by the FBI's Seattle and Tampa offices.

The FBI has added fraudster Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, 65, to its Most Wanted list after defrauding investors of $20 million and fleeing the US. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fritsch's fraudulent investment scheme

Fritsch was the founder and chief executive of a Santa Monica-based technology company. He persuaded investors to funnel money into the firm by claiming its technology could help celebrities and social media influencers generate revenue from brand endorsements.

According to the FBI, those claims were false. Rather than directing investor funds toward the stated business purpose, Fritsch used the money to fund his own lifestyle and personal enrichment.

A Los Angeles jury found him guilty in April 2025. He subsequently fled the country before sentencing could take place. On 20 October 2025, a federal judge sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in federal prison and imposed a fine of $35,000. He was later ordered to pay $26,806,901 in restitution to his victims.

FBI vows to pursue Fritsch regardless of time

Patrick Grandy, the top FBI agent in Los Angeles, said the bureau would not relent in its pursuit of the convicted fraudster.

"Southern California is a target-rich environment for fraudsters, among them Bernhard Fritsch, who was convicted of ripping off investors of millions and fleeing the United States prior to his sentencing," Grandy said. "Regardless of how long it takes for Mr. Fritsch to serve his sentence, the FBI will unrelentingly seek his whereabouts."

The FBI is urging anyone with information about Fritsch's location to contact the bureau directly.

FBI names 10 most-wanted fugitives in 2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI has published the list of the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

The bureau shared official photographs and details on its website, naming individuals wanted in connection with offences ranging from large-scale financial fraud to drug smuggling, murder and organised crime.

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Source: YEN.com.gh