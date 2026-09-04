Hassan Ayariga visited the Afro-Arab Group and praised its president for creating employment opportunities through green mobility

He spoke during the launch of 50 Leapmotor electric vehicles intended to support young commercial drivers under a work-and-pay arrangement

The APC founder also appealed to the government and financial institutions to support businesses undertaking major employment and housing projects

Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has commended the President of the Afro-Arab Group, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, for creating jobs through green mobility.

Hassan Ayariga urges banks and the government to support Afro-Arab’s EV initiative. Image credit: Afro Rab

Source: UGC

He made the remarks during a visit to the company, where another 50 Leapmotor electric vehicles were launched under the Afro-Arab Drive Green Project.

The project seeks to provide young Ghanaians with electric cars for commercial operations under a structured work-and-pay arrangement.

Hassan Ayariga praised Afro-Arab EV initiative

Addressing guests at the event, Ayariga described the Afro-Arab President as a hardworking entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist whose activities continue to inspire young people.

He said the businessman had created opportunities for individuals to establish themselves and become financially independent.

He said:

“He intends to launch 1,000 vehicles to help young men like you who are out there, who cannot find jobs for themselves, to become business owners.”

Ayariga encouraged beneficiaries to use the opportunity responsibly and honour the payment conditions attached to the vehicles.

He explained that paying the required instalments would help the company acquire more cars and extend the opportunity to other people.

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He also compared the newly introduced electric vehicles with some of the ageing commercial cars operating in Ghana.

He stated:

“Those days, we used to have very old cars, old taxis. You enter a taxi, and within five minutes, it stops; it breaks down.”

According to him, introducing modern electric cars could improve transportation services while providing sustainable livelihoods for drivers.

Banks and government urged to help

Ayariga appealed to banks and other financial institutions to provide funding to entrepreneurs who invest in projects capable of creating employment.

He argued that greater financial support would help such businesses expand and contribute more meaningfully to Ghana’s development.

He said:

“I think that if we have two or three of these people in this country, I’m sure we’ll be able to reduce the unemployment deficit that we have in this country.”

The APC leader also drew attention to Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s activities in the construction sector and his efforts to provide housing.

He urged President John Mahama’s administration to engage the Afro-Arab President and his team in future housing projects as Ghana works to address its housing deficit.

The Drive Green Project is expected to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles and create more opportunities for young people to become drivers, vehicle owners and entrepreneurs.

Afro-Arab introduced container homes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s Afro-Arab Properties has introduced container homes for individuals and families.

The one- to four-bedroom homes reportedly start from GH¢75,000, with an interest-free payment arrangement available.

Some buyers may also qualify for an electric vehicle package when purchasing their preferred container home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh