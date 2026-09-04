MUSIGA president Bessa Simons addressed public criticism over the GH¢500 the association donated at Yaw Sarpong's funeral

Bessa Simons revealed that Yaw Sarpong was not a registered MUSIGA member and had not been paying dues or contributions to the union

The MUSIGA president stressed that the GH¢500 was a goodwill gesture, not an obligation under the association's welfare arrangements

Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President Bessa Simons has addressed the controversy surrounding the GH¢500 donation the association presented at the funeral of legendary gospel musician Yaw Sarpong.

MUSIGA president Bessa Simons explains the GH¢500 donation controversy at Yaw Sarpong’s funeral. Image credit: Kofi Nyarko, Yaw Sarpong

Source: Facebook

Bessa Simons spoke about the issue in an interview with Dek360 during the launch of the Ghana Legends Awards, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on September 4, 2026.

Reason for MUSIGA's GH¢500 to Sarpong funeral

The MUSIGA president explained that the late musician was not a registered member of the association and, according to him, had not been contributing to the union’s welfare, insurance or dues.

He said MUSIGA operates according to its own rules and therefore could not be expected to provide certain benefits reserved for members who contribute to the association.

According to Bessa Simons, the GH¢500 given to Yaw Sarpong’s family was not an amount the association was obligated to provide under its welfare arrangements.

Rather, he explained that MUSIGA decided to contribute out of its own goodwill.

He stressed that there was no way the association would give what he referred to as “Nsabodie” to someone who was not contributing to the union’s welfare arrangements.

MUSIGA's GH¢500 donation sparks backlash

The comments come after the GH¢500 donation generated criticism from some members of the public, with many questioning why an association representing musicians would present what they considered a small amount to the family of a musician who made significant contributions to Ghana’s music industry.

Bessa Simons, however, sought to put the matter into perspective by explaining MUSIGA’s membership and welfare structure.

He further clarified that being a musician doesn't automatically come with membership in MUSIGA and that not all musicians are entitled to the benefits available to members of the association.

The controversy has also drawn attention to questions about how MUSIGA supports musicians during difficult moments and whether more should be done to ensure that veteran musicians are adequately protected.

The X video of Bessa Simons is below.

Sarkodie donates GH₵10,000 to Yaw Sarpong's funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Sarkodie's significant support for the family of the late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong during his final funeral rites.

His donation of GH₵10,000 not only reflects his generosity but also serves as a poignant tribute to a musician whose legacy continues to resonate within Ghanaian gospel music.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh