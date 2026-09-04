Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win announced that his movie A Country Called Ghana will be screened on Ethiopian Airlines flights

The film, directed by Frank Fiifi Ghabin, features Nigerian stars Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and others alongside Ghanaian actors

The screening marks a significant step in the Kumawood actor's push to bring Ghanaian cinema to international audiences

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has secured another international platform for his work after confirming on September 2, 2026, that his film 'A Country Called Ghana' will be made available to passengers flying with Ethiopian Airlines.

Lil Win’s 'A Country Called Ghana' lands a top international screening deal and heads to Ethiopian Airlines. Image credit: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

The announcement marks a notable moment for the Ghanaian film industry, as the production will now reach travellers across various routes served by one of Africa's largest and most recognisable carriers.

For many passengers on board, it could be their first encounter with Ghanaian cinema.

A Country Called Ghana's cast and production

The film was produced by Lil Win and directed by Frank Fiifi Ghabin.

What set it apart from many local productions was its ambitious cross-border cast, bringing together well-known Nigerian actors including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu alongside veteran Ghanaian actor Paa George and several other personalities.

The combination of talent from both countries generated considerable buzz around the project following its release, drawing attention to Lil Win's broader ambitions as a filmmaker.

Lil Win's push to take Ghanaian movies global

The Ethiopian Airlines partnership fits neatly into LilWin's long-stated goal of pushing Ghanaian film beyond the country's borders.

Having built his reputation over the years through Kumawood productions as an actor, comedian and filmmaker, he has increasingly channelled his energy into production and international outreach.

Securing a slot on an airline entertainment platform is a meaningful step in that direction.

Airline passengers represent a captive, diverse audience drawn from multiple countries, giving 'A Country Called Ghana' exposure it might not otherwise achieve through traditional distribution channels alone.

For the wider Ghanaian film industry, the development offers a glimpse of what becomes possible when local productions are packaged and positioned for international platforms.

The TikTok post of Lil Win is below.

Lil Win recounts terrifying experience on movie set

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s terrifying experience on a movie set that nearly resulted in a life-threatening injury.

The incident, which involved a dangerous stunt where he had to jump from a two-storey building, highlights the risks that actors in the industry faced during earlier years, especially in the absence of trained stunt performers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh