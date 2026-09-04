England captain Harry Kane was asked by Prime Video Sport in 2022 to choose between Messi and Ronaldo at their respective peaks

Kane, England's all-time top scorer, gave a direct answer without hesitation when pressed on the greatest of all time

The Bayern Munich star's verdict came before a defining moment in Messi's legacy that many believe settled the debate for good

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Harry Kane has weighed in on football's longest-running argument, selecting Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when comparing the two at their very best.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Harry Kane Settled the GOAT Debate

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Messi or Ronaldo? Kane ends GOAT debate

The England captain and Three Lions all-time top goalscorer was asked the question by Prime Video Sport in 2022, with GiveMeSport reporting his response.

Asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo during their peak years, Kane did not pause before answering:

"I'll go with prime Messi."

What lends Kane's verdict particular weight is the fact that he faced both players directly during his career, giving him a perspective few others can claim.

His assessment is not built on statistics alone but on direct experience of what made each footballer so difficult to stop.

Kane's declaration came months before Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a tournament victory that many observers now regard as the moment Messi's legacy moved beyond debate.

Why GOAT debate has shifted towards Messi

The years Kane referred to were dominated by Messi at Barcelona, where he won numerous titles while collecting several personal accolades to his name.

At the same time, Ronaldo was starring for Real Madrid. Their rivalry in La Liga attracted fans around the world, something Spanish football has struggled to match since both players left.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated football for almost 20 years, winning 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them and setting new standards for elite players.

Their rivalry also divided fans, with supporters debating their goals, trophies, records and performances on the biggest stage.

According to Transfermarkt, Messi’s case includes eight Ballon d’Or awards, four Champions League titles with Barcelona and the 2022 FIFA World Cup — a trophy many fans felt was missing from his collection.

Kane’s opinion is now one of the notable GOAT verdicts from an active top-level player who watched the rivalry closely.

Messi reignites GOAT debate with Instagram post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi reignited the GOAT debate after sharing an Instagram video featuring a receipt with a three-word message.

The post quickly went viral, sparking fresh debate among Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh