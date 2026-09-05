WAEC has released the provisional 2026 WASSCE results for over 512,000 school candidates, who can now check their performance online

The figure represents an 11.07% increase over the 461,736 candidates who sat the examination in 2025

WAEC cancelled or withheld results for thousands of candidates following investigations into examination irregularities

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, with students now able to access their performance through the official online portal.

A total of 512,862 candidates from 1,022 schools sat the examination, made up of 225,270 males and 287,592 females. The figure marks an 11.07 per cent rise compared to the 461,736 candidates who entered in 2025. WAEC noted that 5,049 candidates, representing 0.98 per cent of the total, were absent from the examination.

Step by step guide on how to check 2026 WASSCE results at home. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: Instagram

How to check your 2026 WASSCE results

Candidates can access their results through the WAEC Ghana Result Checker at ghana.waecdirect.org. To retrieve results, students must visit the portal, enter their WASSCE Index Number exactly as it appears on their examination documents, and select "WASSCE" as the examination type before choosing 2026 as the year.

Candidates will then need to provide the Voucher Serial Number and the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) from their WAEC results-checking voucher.

After confirming the Index Number and examination year, clicking "Submit" will prompt the system to retrieve the results. WAEC advises that it may take several minutes for results to display.

If results do not appear, candidates should verify that all details, including the Index Number, voucher serial number and PIN, were entered correctly before trying again.

WAEC also warned candidates to avoid individuals or websites claiming to offer result upgrades or changes in exchange for payment, and to refrain from sharing their PIN or examination details with unverified persons.

How to check your 2026 WASSCE results online. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: UGC

WAEC cancels results of 8,295 candidates over irregularities

Alongside the release of provisional results, WAEC announced that the subject or entire examination results of 8,295 candidates had been cancelled following investigations into malpractice recorded during the examination.

Of that figure, 7,434 candidates had their subject results cancelled for bringing foreign materials, including prepared notes, textbooks and printed documents, into examination halls. A further 861 candidates had their entire results cancelled for possessing mobile phones during the examination.

WAEC also withheld the subject results of 957 candidates and the entire results of an additional 270 candidates over various suspected offences. These decisions were reached at the 42nd Meeting of the Ghana Examinations Committee, held on Friday, 7 August 2026.

The Council stated that results have been hosted online, with login credentials to be made available to heads of schools to allow institutional access for their candidates.

WAEC cancels results of some 2026 WASSCE candidates. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: UGC

Over 34,000 BECE candidates bounced after choosing Aburi Girls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about more than 36,000 candidates chose Aburi Girls' and Achimota School as their preferred schools for 2026 placement, according to the CSSPS Coordinator.

14,800 candidates with aggregates ranging from six to twelve are vying for the 1,300 open positions at Achimota alone. On September 4, 2026, CSSPS results are anticipated to be made public, potentially placing thousands of applicants in alternative schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh