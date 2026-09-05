The West African Examinations Council released the provisional results of the 2026 WASSCE for school candidates

Over 512,000 candidates from 1,022 schools sat the examination, marking an 11.07% rise from 2025 figures

WAEC warned candidates against fraudsters claiming they can upgrade results for money, urging the public to stay vigilant

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

A total of 512,862 candidates drawn from 1,022 schools sat the examination, made up of 225,270 males and 287,592 females. The figure marks an 11.07 per cent jump from the 461,736 candidates who entered the examination in 2025.

2026 WASSCE Results Are Out: WAEC Releases Provisional Results for 512,862 Candidates

Source: Facebook

WAEC's 2026 WASSCE candidate figures

WAEC confirmed that 5,049 candidates, representing 0.98 per cent of the total entry, were absent from the examination.

The Council announced that results have been hosted online, with login credentials to be made available to school heads so they can access their candidates' performance. Candidates who wish to check their individual results can do so directly through the WAEC website.

WAEC's warning against result fraud

Alongside the results announcement, WAEC issued a stern caution to candidates and the general public against individuals who claim to have the ability to alter or upgrade examination scores in exchange for payment.

The Council stated that its results are secured and can be authenticated through its official results verification system. It also noted that candidates can use the WAEC QR code as an additional tool to confirm the authenticity of their results.

WAEC urged candidates and stakeholders to treat any such promises of result manipulation with scepticism and to disregard them entirely.

Some tops senior high schools in Ghana. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: Twitter

Over 34,000 bounced after choosing Aburi Girls, Achimota School

More than 36,000 candidates who applied to either Aburi Girls’ Senior High School or Achimota School as their preferred choice in the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) exercise face stiff competition, with the two schools offering a combined total of only about 2,100 places.

The CSSPS Coordinator, Sherif Sulemana, disclosed the figures during an interview on Joy FM, warning that roughly 34,000 applicants could be placed in other schools when the placement results are released on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The gap between demand and available spaces is particularly wide at both institutions. Aburi Girls’ Senior High School received 8,225 applications but has only about 800 available places. Achimota School, meanwhile, attracted nearly 28,000 applications for approximately 1,300 vacancies.

Competition is even tougher among candidates with strong academic results.

At Aburi Girls’, about 3,000 of the 8,225 applicants recorded aggregates between six and 12, competing for just 800 places.

At Achimota, the pressure is significantly higher, with 14,800 candidates recording aggregates between six and 12 competing for the school’s 1,300 declared vacancies.

Students from Aburi Girls compete in the 2026 NSMQ. Photo credit: @edughana.

Source: Twitter

Changes for 2026 BECE Candidates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2026 placement process introduces significant changes for candidates. Unlike in previous years, students will no longer be required to select their preferred senior high schools before sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Under the revised system, candidates will first receive and review their BECE results, allowing them to assess their performance before deciding on their preferred schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh