The organisers of the 2026 NSMQ have confirmed the grand finale will take place on September 10, 2026, at 3 pm GMT at UG Premier, Legon

PRESEC Legon, Accra Academy, and St. Augustine's College will battle for the coveted trophy, each carrying a distinct history into the contest

Accra Academy's appearance in the final is the most talked-about storyline after the school broke a quarter-final deadlock that stretched back to 2019

The date and time are set. The three schools are ready.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz grand finale will take place on September 10, 2026, at 3:00 pm GMT at UG Premier, Legon, with PRESEC Legon, Accra Academy, and St. Augustine's College set to go head-to-head in what many expect to be one of the most hotly contested finals in the competition's history.

Organisers of the much-anticipated academic contest NSMQ finally release the time for the September 10, 2026, grand finale. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PRESEC Legon chasing a ninth title

PRESEC Legon arrives at the finale as the most decorated school in the competition's history, having claimed the NSMQ title eight times.

A ninth championship would deepen an already remarkable legacy and cement the school's standing as the standard-bearer of academic competition in Ghana.

St. Augustine chases third NSMQ trophy

St. Augustine's College, the celebrated all-boys institution based in Cape Coast, enters the contest as a two-time champion.

The school has stood on that stage before and understands what is required when the contest reaches its most intense moments. Their motivation to add a third title to their record gives them every reason to arrive at UG Premier with ambition.

Accra Academy's long-awaited shot at glory

The most compelling narrative heading into the final, however, belongs to Accra Academy.

The Accra-based school spent years trapped at the quarter-final stage, repeatedly falling short of a semifinal berth from 2019 onwards.

Their 2026 campaign finally broke that cycle, and should they go on to win, it would represent the school's first NSMQ championship in decades, a result that would reverberate across Ghana's academic community.

With three schools carrying such distinct histories into the same hall, the grand finale promises high drama from the opening round to the last question.

The Facebook post below contains confirmation of the date, time and venue for the 2026 NSMQ grand finale.

Top 10 best-performing schools in NSMQ history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was set to begin on August 20, 2026, with the competition scheduled to run until September 10, 2026.

Ahead of this year's highly competitive contest, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the most successful schools in the history of the NSMQ, ranked by the number of national championship trophies they have won.

Since the competition began in 1994, only 11 schools have lifted the prestigious national trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh