PRESEC Legon secured their place in the NSMQ grand finale after a dominant semi-final performance

Presec's trio of Jason, Kekeli, and Akosah finished with 44 points, well ahead of St. John's School and Tamale SHS

Presec Legon are set to face St. Augustine College in the grand finale, with one more spot still to be decided

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Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, popularly known as Presec Legon, has booked their place in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz grand finale after a commanding semi-final victory over St. John's School and Tamale Senior High School.

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School triumphs in the NSMQ semi-finals, securing 44 points and advancing to face St. Augustine College in the grand finale. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

The National Science and Maths Quiz confirmed the result on Facebook on 3rd September 2026, announcing that Presec had emerged victorious from what many described as a fiercely contested semi-final round featuring three heavyweight institutions.

Presec's dominant NSMQ semi-final display

When the scores were tallied at the end of the contest, Presec's lead was undeniable.

The Blue Magicians finished with 44 points, while St. John's School came in second with 25 points and Tamale SHS trailed in third with 16 points.

The trio representing Presec, Jason, Kekeli, and Akosah, steered their school through the challenge with a performance that has already set social media buzzing.

The NSMQ, in announcing the result, paid tribute to the winning side in characteristic fashion:

"PRESEC!!!! And just like that, the dream of lifting the 9th trophy is kept alive by Jason, Kekeli, and Akosah, and not even Obinim can interfere. 'Happy are we, studious are we', a chorus that will be carried forward through the seasons that it brings. The Blue Magicians have waved the winning wand, again!"

The Facebook post confirming PRESEC Legon’s victory and their qualification for the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale is below.

NSMQ 2026: Presec set to face St. Augustine

With their place in the finale confirmed, Presec Legon will now go up against St. Augustine College, who have also secured a spot in the grand finale.

Fans and science enthusiasts across Ghana are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the third school set to complete the final trio, as the stage is being set for what promises to be an electric conclusion to the 2026 NSMQ season.

A potential ninth trophy for Presec hangs in the balance, and if their semi-final showing is anything to go by, the Blue Magicians are arriving at the grand finale with serious intent.

NSMQ 2026 Round of 18: Anlo SHS and Kumasi High walk out of the competition's stage after St Augustine protested a contested answer. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Anlo SHS, Kumasi High walk off stage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a protest over a contested answer threw the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz into disarray on August 26, 2026, after two schools abandoned the competition before the final round could be completed.

The closing contest of the day in the one-eighth stage brought together St Augustine's College, known popularly as Augustco, Anlo Senior High School and Kumasi High School.

Tension reportedly began when Augustco objected to a particular answer during one of the contest rounds, requesting that the point in question be awarded to their team. Reports circulating online indicated that rather than resolving matters quietly, the dispute escalated into a broader confrontation involving teachers and students from the three schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh