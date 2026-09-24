Ozioma Sarah Eze, a chemistry graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, announced her Erasmus Mundus scholarship win on LinkedIn in September 2026

Despite graduating with a second-class lower degree and facing two years of rejections, Ozioma applied to the programme with less than three weeks to the deadline

Out of nearly 1,000 applicants worldwide, Ozioma secured one of only 15 fully funded merit-based spots on the Service Design Strategies and Innovations programme

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Ozioma Sarah Eze, a chemistry graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has become the subject of widespread admiration after announcing on LinkedIn in September 2026 that she had won a fully funded Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Scholarship, despite holding a second-class lower degree.

A Nigerian lady with a second-class lower celebrates after winning a fully funded scholarship abroad. Image credit: Ozioma Sarah Eze/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Ozioma was awarded a place on the Service Design Strategies and Innovations (SDSI) programme, a two-year master's course that will see her study across four European institutions: the Art Academy of Latvia, the University of Lapland in Finland, the Estonian Academy of Arts, and the Stockholm School of Economics.

From rejection to Erasmus Scholar

Ozioma graduated from the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry in 2023 with a CGPA of 3.21 out of 5.00.

The two years that followed were defined by rejection letters, partial scholarship offers, and immigration hurdles.

She had been pursuing admission to the United States when shifting visa policies effectively closed that route.

She then stumbled upon the SDSI programme with under three weeks left before the application deadline, burnt out and seriously considering giving up entirely.

What made her push through was a single thought she later shared publicly:

"The admissions committee should reject me rather than for me to reject myself."

Rather than frame her application around excuses for her grades, she built her case around what lay ahead.

She drew on five years of hands-on experience in product and UX design, anchored her submission in a specific research focus, and recorded a motivation video she believed captured dimensions of her candidacy that a transcript never could.

Graduate earns funded SDSI spot

The gamble worked. From a pool of close to 1,000 applicants from across the globe, Ozioma was named among just 15 candidates granted fully funded, merit-based places on the programme.

She acknowledged SDSI alumni Joshua Olulowo and Joan Yieke for offering insights into the programme, and credited friends and mentors who supported her through mock interview preparation.

Her LinkedIn announcement closed with a line that resonated far beyond her immediate network:

"An application is an argument about your future, not an apology for your past."

Reactions to Ozioma's scholarship win

The post drew a flood of responses from people moved by her story.

Abdulazeem Badmus wrote:

"Wow, this is inspiring. I always wanted to get a fully funded scholarship, preferably Erasmus. It specifically fits my goal. And I hope that one day I get this opportunity. I graduated with a 2:1 from the University of Ilorin, and my academic profile isn't that strong, but seeing someone with your profile achieve this has made me believe it is very possible. Congratulations on this achievement. And best of luck in your journey. This is just the beginning; there's more to come."

Khadija Malik commented:

"Sometimes, the biggest growth happens in the moments that don't go as planned. What truly stands out here is the courage to keep learning, keep improving, and keep moving forward despite the setbacks."

Mutiat Bakare added:

"I'm taking this with me: 'An application is an argument about your future, not an apology for your past.' That said, your tenacity is admirable, and I'm super proud of how far you've come. Congratulations, stranger 🎉🎉🎉 Wishing you success in your upcoming endeavours!"

Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister and MP for Tongu North Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa honours 6 Top WASSCE students with laptops. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak.

Source: Instagram

Ablakwa gives WASSCE top candidates full scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, recognised six of the constituency's highest-performing WASSCE candidates with MacBooks and full scholarships, in a ceremony hosted at the MP's office.

The six students, drawn from across the North Tongu district in the Volta Region, were celebrated for outstanding results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Three of them recorded seven A grades each: Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe and Japhet Akpaglo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh