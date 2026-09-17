Voice of KNUST shared a notice announcing a full fee payment requirement for freshers

The policy applies to all freshmen who wish to book accommodation in KNUST's traditional halls

The announcement followed the release of KNUST's provisional 2026/2027 undergraduate admissions list

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Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) freshers hoping to secure a spot in one of the institution's traditional halls face a strict financial condition before they can even begin the booking process.

KNUST freshers must pay 100% of their fees before booking traditional hall accommodation, says Voice of KNUST. Image credit: PeopleImages/iStock, KNUST

Source: UGC

An educational platform, Voice of KNUST, shared a notice on Facebook on September 17, 2026, stating that all freshmen must complete 100% payment of their fees before they are eligible to book traditional hall accommodation.

Traditional Halls in KNUST

Living on campus connects students to the full range of opportunities KNUST has to offer.

This is one reason nearly all undergraduate students and more than 50% of graduate students live in halls and hostels on campus.

KNUST has six traditional halls of residence, all of which are mixed-gender halls:

University Hall

Unity Hall

Africa Hall

Queen Elizabeth II Hall

Independence Hall

Republic Hall

KNUST's full payment policy for traditional halls

The announcement came shortly after KNUST released its provisional list of admitted undergraduate students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The timing has placed pressure on incoming students, many of whom may still be in the early stages of arranging their finances ahead of the new academic session.

Traditional halls at KNUST are among the most sought-after on campus, and the new requirement means that students cannot reserve a place in these halls until their fees are settled in full, with no room for partial payment at the point of booking.

The Facebook post below provides more details about securing a traditional hall at KNUST.

KNUST freshers react to the hall requirement

The notice drew swift reactions from students on social media, with many questioning the rationale behind the policy.

Samuel Anobah said:

"What kind of policy is this?"

Philipa Nana Yaw Antwi asked:

"Why do they have to make 100% payment of fees?"

Others raised concerns about their admission status. Emma Damoah wrote:

"Mine is still showing admission in progress; what does it mean?"

Vincent Atongo replied to Emma Damoah:

"Meaning you are likely to be given the fee-paying option."

KNUST releases reopening date for continuing students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) announced when its continuing students are expected to return to campus for the upcoming academic year.

According to a Facebook post by Voice of KNUST published on September 13, 2026, the resumption date for continuing students for the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic Year has been set for Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The announcement comes shortly after students wrapped up the previous academic year and headed home for the break.

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Source: YEN.com.gh