Afia Schwarzenegger joined growing calls for GFA President Kurt Okraku to be removed following the Black Stars' 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia on Tuesday evening

In a video on her Instagram page, she alleged that Okraku only cared about his personal interests and insisted nothing would change unless he was removed

Her comments came after Sam George, Kwame A-Plus and sports journalist Daniel Koranteng also called for changes at the Ghana Football Association following the humiliating defeat

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Afia Schwarzenegger has added her voice to the growing calls for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku to leave office.

Afia Schwarzenegger joins growing calls for GFA President Kurt Okraku's removal after the Black Stars' 4-2 defeat to The Gambia. Image credit: Daily View/Kurt Okraku/Black Stars.

Source: Facebook

The outspoken media personality blamed him for the Black Stars' poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Pressure has mounted on Okraku since Ghana squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Communications Minister Sam George called for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA sacked, even if it meant a FIFA ban.

Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus also demanded the dissolution of the GFA, while sports broadcaster Daniel Koranteng urged President John Mahama to remove Okraku.

Media personality Nana Romeo and former National Sports Authority chief Seth Panwum have also asked the GFA president to resign.

The defeat left Ghana bottom of Group C without a point, days after a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire.

Afia Schwarzenegger blames Kurt Okraku for defeat

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger lamented the Black Stars' disappointing display against The Gambia.

She laid the blame squarely at the feet of Okraku, describing him as the main reason behind the team's struggles.

According to her, the GFA president only cares about his personal interests, and nothing will change in Ghana football until he is removed from office.

The socialite also compared the current administration unfavourably with that of former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, lamenting the change in leadership. Okraku has led the GFA since 2019.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger, in which she blames Kurt Okraku for the Black Stars' poor performance, is below.

Angry fan confronts Kurt Okraku at stadium

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an angry supporter confronted Okraku at the Accra Sports Stadium after the defeat to The Gambia.

In a video circulating on social media, the fan was seen pointing at the GFA president and shouting at him as he tried to leave the venue.

Security personnel and members of his entourage quickly stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating.

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Source: YEN.com.gh