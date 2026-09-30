AFCON 2027: Afia Schwarzenegger Joins Growing Calls for Kurt Okraku's Removal After Gambia Loss
- Afia Schwarzenegger joined growing calls for GFA President Kurt Okraku to be removed following the Black Stars' 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia on Tuesday evening
- In a video on her Instagram page, she alleged that Okraku only cared about his personal interests and insisted nothing would change unless he was removed
- Her comments came after Sam George, Kwame A-Plus and sports journalist Daniel Koranteng also called for changes at the Ghana Football Association following the humiliating defeat
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Afia Schwarzenegger has added her voice to the growing calls for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku to leave office.
The outspoken media personality blamed him for the Black Stars' poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
Pressure has mounted on Okraku since Ghana squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
Communications Minister Sam George called for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA sacked, even if it meant a FIFA ban.
Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus also demanded the dissolution of the GFA, while sports broadcaster Daniel Koranteng urged President John Mahama to remove Okraku.
Media personality Nana Romeo and former National Sports Authority chief Seth Panwum have also asked the GFA president to resign.
The defeat left Ghana bottom of Group C without a point, days after a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire.
Afia Schwarzenegger blames Kurt Okraku for defeat
In a video shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger lamented the Black Stars' disappointing display against The Gambia.
She laid the blame squarely at the feet of Okraku, describing him as the main reason behind the team's struggles.
According to her, the GFA president only cares about his personal interests, and nothing will change in Ghana football until he is removed from office.
The socialite also compared the current administration unfavourably with that of former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, lamenting the change in leadership. Okraku has led the GFA since 2019.
The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger, in which she blames Kurt Okraku for the Black Stars' poor performance, is below.
Angry fan confronts Kurt Okraku at stadium
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an angry supporter confronted Okraku at the Accra Sports Stadium after the defeat to The Gambia.
In a video circulating on social media, the fan was seen pointing at the GFA president and shouting at him as he tried to leave the venue.
Security personnel and members of his entourage quickly stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.