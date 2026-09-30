A Legacy Girls College student made history by achieving 8As in the 2026 WASSCE examinations

The school celebrated Larbi-Siaw Eckjanelle in a Facebook post published on September 29, 2026

Three other Legacy Girls College students also recorded outstanding results, each earning 7As

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A student at Legacy Girls College has made history by recording eight A grades in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, with three of her schoolmates also delivering exceptional performances in the same sitting.

Legacy Girls College celebrates Larbi-Siaw Eckjanelle’s historic eight As in the 2026 WASSCE, alongside three students who each earned seven As in the exams. Image credit: Legacy Girls’ College/FB

Source: Facebook

Larbi-Siaw Eckjanelle achieved the remarkable feat, earning the school's highest individual result in the 2026 WASSCE.

Legacy Girls College celebrates WASSCE stars

The college publicly celebrated her achievement on Facebook on September 29, 2026, describing her result as a product of hard work and discipline.

In its post, the school wrote:

"Congratulations, LARBI-SIAW ECKJANELLE! You did it!! 🎓✨ Celebrating our outstanding Cambridge WASSCE candidates whose hard work and discipline have resulted in such remarkable performance in the 2026 examinations. The LGC community is super proud of you!"

The celebrations did not stop with Eckjanelle.

Three other students from the college also distinguished themselves, each earning seven A grades in the same examinations. Serwaa Daakyehemaa Yaa, Tawiah Ayerki-Yomle, and Abeka Briana Hienne all recorded the impressive scores, further cementing Legacy Girls College's reputation as a centre of academic excellence.

The combined achievements of all four students represent a significant milestone for the school, with one student hitting eight top grades and three others securing seven apiece. The school's post reflected the pride felt across the entire Legacy Girls College community, describing the candidates as outstanding and their results as remarkable.

The Facebook post below shows how the school celebrated their girls for their exceptional WASSCE performances.

Okudzeto Ablakwa meets top 6 WASSCE candidates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, recognised six of the constituency's highest-performing WASSCE candidates by awarding them MacBooks and full scholarships, in a ceremony hosted at the MP's office.

The six students, drawn from across the North Tongu district in the Volta Region, were celebrated for outstanding results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Three of them recorded seven A grades each: Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe and Japhet Akpaglo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh