A new survey by Professor Smart Sarpong placed former NPP General Secretary John Boadu ahead of all rivals in the National Chairman race

The Political Environment Assessment Survey 2026 covered 9,882 respondents across 156 constituencies in 14 regions of Ghana

The survey also assessed several other national executive positions, with some contests described as still wide open

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the party's National Chairmanship, according to a new political survey released on 29 September 2026.

John Boadu leads the NPP National Chairman race in Professor Smart Sarpong’s 2026 survey, which polled 9,882 respondents and found that other contests remain open. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Political Environment Assessment Survey 2026, conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong of Kumasi Technical University in collaboration with Feedback Africa, gathered responses from 9,882 participants, including 5,276 NPP delegates and 4,606 stakeholders across 156 constituencies in 14 regions.

Fieldwork took place between 10 and 28 September 2026.

John Boadu tops national chairman contest survey

Boadu secured 46.5% support among all respondents in the National Chairman race.

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko came second with 24.8%, while former National Chairman Paul Afoko recorded 9.1% and Sammy Crabbe polled 5.5%.

Around 14.1% of respondents declined to state a preference.

Among the various delegate categories, Boadu maintained his lead, recording 47.9% among constituency officers, 46.8% among polling station executives, and 41.5% among electoral area coordinators.

Agyarko's support across those same categories ranged between 22.5% and 26.2%.

NPP General Secretary and other contests

Incumbent General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong led the General Secretary contest with 56.0% of all respondents.

Eugene Boakye Antwi followed with 14.4%, and Sylvester Tetteh recorded 13.8%. Charles Dwamena polled 5.0%, with 10.8% declining to share their preference.

Among delegates, Kodua recorded 60.0% among constituency officers, 47.3% among polling station executives, and 39.3% among electoral area coordinators.

In the National Vice Chairman race, lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, widely known as Nana B, led with 37.6% overall and 41.1% among delegates.

Former Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid followed with 14.5% overall, ahead of Kojo Fosu Boadu at 10.9% and former MP Nana Akomea at 9.1%. The remaining candidates in the 14-person field each polled below 5%.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover recorded 47.4% in the National Organiser contest, while Mavis Hawa Koomson led the National Women's Organiser race with 50.1%.

The National Youth Organiser and Nasara Coordinator contests were described as still competitive, with no candidate recording a commanding lead in the National Treasurer race.

Professor Sarpong cautioned that undecided respondents could prove decisive, particularly in races where the gap between candidates remains narrow.

The survey offers a snapshot of current delegate sentiment ahead of the NPP's national executive elections, and does not determine the eventual outcome.

NPP shares guidelines for national officer election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) released the programme and identification requirements for its national conference, set to take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) issued a formal notice on September 30, 2026, detailing how the day's proceedings will unfold.

The conference will run in two distinct phases: a review of proposed constitutional amendments, followed by the election of national officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh