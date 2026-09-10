Accra Academy have reached the NSMQ Grand Finale for the first time in the school's history, setting up a clash against two multi-title holders

One team member explained the significance of the team's name 'Bl3oo' and how it reflects their step-by-step approach to the competition

EIB Network CEO Bola Ray donated GH₵10,000 to the team as motivation ahead of their Grand Finale appearance

First-time National Science & Maths Quiz finalists, Accra Academy, already made history by reaching the Grand Final.

But the “Bl3oo” boys are not satisfied with simply making history and are ready to make sure their historic run ends in victory, not tears.

Accra Academy reach the NSMQ Grand Finale for the first time in the school's history

Source: Facebook

They will go against St. Augustine’s College, two-time champions, and eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon).

Describing themselves as David going up against two Goliaths to NSMQ, the team is embracing the challenge of facing two schools with multiple championship titles.

The Accra-based school had been stuck in a quarter-final deadlock since 2019, repeatedly falling short at that stage of the competition.

Who are the three Accra Academy contestants?

The young men representing Accra Academy are Joseph Opoku Madu, Joshua Nii Akwei Addo and Gabrel Kofi Nkansah.

Madu spoke about the lessons they have learnt throughout the competition, particularly the mistakes they made at the One-eighth and Quarter-final Stages.

For Joshua Nii Akwei Addo, their journey reflects the meaning behind the team’s name, “Bl3oo”.

He explained that they have approached the competition one step at a time, steadily working towards their ultimate destination.

In a brief profile, the three shared their dream schools, none of which were Ghanaian.

Their determination has also received a boost from alumnus Nat Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network, who presented the team with GH₵10,000 as motivation ahead of the Grand Finale.

Now, with their historic debut secured, the Accra Academy team is ready to take on the giants and fight for a maiden NSMQ title.

Top 10 best-performing schools in NSMQ history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was set to begin on August 20, 2026, with the competition scheduled to run until September 10, 2026.

Ahead of this year's highly competitive contest, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the most successful schools in the history of the NSMQ, ranked by the number of national championship trophies they have won.

Since the competition began in 1994, only 11 schools have lifted the prestigious national trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh