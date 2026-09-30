UK Visitor Visa: 4 Things Foreign Visitors Are Prohibited From Doing

The UK government has published strict guidelines on what holders of a standard visitor visa cannot do during their stay in the country

Foreign nationals on a standard visitor visa are barred from working for any UK employer, whether the role is paid or unpaid

Visitors who wish to marry or register a civil partnership in the UK must obtain a separate Marriage Visitor visa before travelling

The UK government has set out clear restrictions on what foreign nationals holding a standard visitor visa are permitted to do while in the country, with several prohibitions carrying significant consequences for those who breach them.

A standard visitor visa allows holders to enter the UK for a range of purposes, including tourism, visiting family or friends, attending business meetings, volunteering with a registered charity for up to 30 days, short-term study, and medical treatment.

UK Standard Visitor visa rules ban work, public funds and marriage without a separate visa. Image credit: PAUL ELLIS, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, four specific activities fall firmly outside what this visa category permits.

What UK Standard Visitor visa holders cannot do

The most significant restriction concerns employment. Visa holders cannot take up any form of work for a UK-based employer or operate as self-employed individuals, regardless of whether the role is paid or unpaid. A narrow exception exists for permitted paid engagements, such as a recognised professional delivering a lecture or performing at a ticketed event.

Accessing public funds is equally prohibited. Visitors may not claim any form of government benefit or financial assistance during their stay.

The third restriction targets those who may attempt to use the UK as a de facto place of residence through repeated or back-to-back visits. Border officials actively assess whether a traveller's pattern of entries suggests they are effectively living in the country rather than visiting, and this can result in refusal at the border.

Finally, anyone intending to marry, form a civil partnership, or give notice of either ceremony must not attempt to do so on a standard visitor visa. The government requires a separate Marriage Visitor visa for this purpose.

What travellers must demonstrate at entry

Beyond the list of prohibited activities, the UK also requires visitors to meet specific conditions upon arrival. Travellers must present a valid passport or travel document that remains valid for the entire duration of their stay.

Visitors must also be able to demonstrate a clear intention to leave the UK once their visit concludes, show that they can support themselves and any dependants financially without drawing on public funds, and confirm they have the means to cover their return or onward journey.

Border officials are authorised to question travellers to establish that they have no intention of settling in the UK through successive short-term entries.

UK announces 3 long-term visitor visas for regular visitors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has announced three long-term Standard Visitor visa categories designed for travellers who make regular trips to the country.

The categories allow permit holders to remain in the UK for up to six months on each individual visit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh