St. Augustine's College secured a place in the NSMQ Grand Finale after a strong showing in Round 5 of the semifinals

The two-time champions finished with 52 points, edging out Prempeh College, who scored 47 points in a closely contested semifinal

APSU will now compete at the Grand Finale to compete against the other two as they chase a record third NSMQ national championship title

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

St. Augustine's College has punched its ticket to the National Science and Maths Quiz Grand Finale, turning in a composed semifinal display to outpace two familiar rivals and keep their championship ambitions alive.

St. Augustine's College advances to the NSMQ Grand Finale with 52 points, aiming for a record third title after a tight semifinal against Prempeh College. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Cape Coast school, affectionately known as APSU, wrapped up Round 5 of the semifinals with 52 points, finishing five clear of Prempeh College, who managed 47.

Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary brought up the rear on 28 points, leaving the Bakano-based school to celebrate a well-earned passage to the final.

St. Augustine's road to NSMQ grand finale

The two-time NSMQ champions showed composure under pressure to hold off a strong challenge from Prempeh College, a school with its own decorated history at the competition.

The five-point margin at the close of Round 5 was tight enough to keep things tense throughout, but St. Augustine's ultimately had enough quality to see it through.

With the Grand Finale now firmly on the horizon, APSU will be hunting something no school has managed before: a third NSMQ national crown.

Their previous titles have cemented their status as one of Ghana's most celebrated quiz schools, and a third would etch their name into the competition's history books.

Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary, despite their 28-point tally, bowed out of the running, while Prempeh College will have to wait for another opportunity.

The Facebook post below has the official announcement from the NSMQ.

Social Media reacts to St. Augustine's qualification

News of St. Augustine's qualification set off a wave of celebration online, with fans and alumni flooding the comments sections to express their pride.

hajia_bastero wrote:

"My boys, let's gooo 🔥🙌."

sarfo955 added:

"The only college in Ghana 😂,3na our blood is green,😂😂3na greener pastures 😂😂😂."

thefinancialevangelist20 declared:

"THE HALA MADRDI OF NSMQ😍😍😍."

amotia_6ixk noted:

"The Amos guy erh😂."

sheis_mariayyyyy chimed in:

"The college beats those colleges 😂."

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a Ghanaian quiz prodigy from Opoku Ware School, relocates to the US for Computer Science studies at Williams College amid family support and challenges. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will read Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh