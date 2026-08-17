The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is scheduled to run from August 20 to September 10, 2026

PRESEC Legon leads all schools with 8 national titles, while Mfantsipim School won back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025

Only 11 schools have ever lifted the NSMQ trophy since the competition began in 1994, and no all-girls school has won it

The 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is set to begin on August 20, 2026, with the competition scheduled to run until September 10, 2026.

Ahead of this year's highly competitive contest, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the most successful schools in the history of the NSMQ, ranked by the number of national championship trophies they have won.

Top 10 best-performing schools in the NSMQ history ahead of the 2026 edition. Photo credit: NSMQ/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Since the competition began in 1994, only 11 schools have lifted the prestigious national trophy.

1. Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) - 8 titles

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) remains the most successful school in NSMQ history, having won a record eight national championships.

The school's victories came in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

PRESEC has also made the most appearances in the competition's grand finale, further cementing its status as the dominant force in the NSMQ.

2. Prempeh College - 5 titles

Prempeh College is the second-most successful school in the history of the competition, with five national titles.

The Kumasi-based school won the inaugural edition of the NSMQ in 1994 before adding titles in 1996, 2015, 2017 and 2021.

3. Mfantsipim School - 4 titles

Mfantsipim School has won four NSMQ championships, making it one of the competition's most successful schools.

The Cape Coast-based school emerged victorious in 1999, 2014, 2024 and 2025.

Mfantsipim also secured back-to-back titles by successfully defending its championship in the 2025 grand finale.

4. St. Peter's Senior High School - 3 titles

St. Peter's Senior High School has three NSMQ trophies to its name.

The school won the national championship in 2000, 2005 and 2018.

5. Achimota School - 2 titles

Achimota School has won the NSMQ national championship twice, claiming victories in 1998 and 2004.

It also holds a unique place in the competition's history as the only mixed or co-educational school to have won the national title.

6. Opoku Ware School - 2 titles

Opoku Ware School has also lifted the prestigious trophy twice.

The school won the championship in 1997 and 2002.

7. St. Augustine's College - 2 titles

St. Augustine's College has secured two NSMQ national championships.

The school emerged victorious in 2007 and 2019.

8. Adisadel College - 1 title

Adisadel College has won the national championship once, with its title coming in 2016.

9. St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School - 1 title

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School has one NSMQ title to its name, having won the competition in 2013.

10. Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) - 1 title

Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) is also a one-time NSMQ champion.

The school secured its only national title in 2012.

Other interesting facts about the NMSQ

Pope John Senior High School & Minor Seminary is another school to have won the NSMQ once, claiming the national trophy in 2001.

With eight national trophies, PRESEC, Legon remains comfortably ahead of its closest rival, Prempeh College, which has five titles.

The dominance of PRESEC has made the school one of the most recognisable names in the history of Ghana's premier academic quiz competition.

Prempeh College became the first-ever NSMQ champion when it won the inaugural competition in 1994.

The school has since built on that historic achievement with four more national titles.

Mfantsipim achieves back-to-back victories

Mfantsipim School strengthened its position among the NSMQ's elite schools after winning consecutive championships in 2024 and 2025.

The school successfully defended its title in the 2025 grand finale, becoming the latest back-to-back champion.

No all-girls school has won the title

Despite the long history of the competition, no all-girls senior high school has ever won the NSMQ national championship.

Achimota School remains the only mixed or co-educational school to have claimed the ultimate prize.

As the 2026 edition approaches, all eyes will be on the participating schools to see whether a new champion can emerge or one of the established powerhouses will add another trophy to its collection.

NSMQ 2026: Breakdown of 174 qualified Schools

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) had confirmed 174 schools from all 16 regions of Ghana for the competition.

The Ashanti Region led with 41 qualified schools, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total field, while the Eastern Region followed with 30.

Three regions; Savannah, North East and Western North, each secured just one qualifying spot in the national competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh