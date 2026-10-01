The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission flagged more than 100 tertiary institutions for operating without official recognition

GTEC warned prospective students and parents to verify the recognition status of any institution before enrolling

The Commission raised concerns about certificates issued by the listed institutions being used for employment or further education

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has disclosed that over 100 tertiary institutions across the country are currently operating without official recognition, as of September 2026.

The Commission issued a public statement alerting prospective students, parents and the general public to exercise caution when considering enrolment at any of the affected institutions.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has disclosed that over 100 tertiary institutions across the country are currently operating without official recognition. Credit: AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

GTEC noted that the institutions on its list have not received recognition from the Commission, and that both their operations and the qualifications they confer remain subject to concerns raised through its quality assurance processes.

GTEC directed students and parents to confirm the recognition status of any tertiary institution before committing to enrolment. The Commission stressed that this step is essential to avoid potential consequences that could affect a student's academic or professional prospects.

Members of the public were similarly advised to perform adequate checks before accepting or relying on certificates issued by institutions whose recognition has not been formally established by the Commission.

The list of schools features:

Universidad Azteca, Mexico Indian School of Management and Studies, India Breyer State Theology University, USA Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana Osiri University, USA Atlantic International University, USA Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy Crown University International Chartered, USA Monarch Business School, Switzerland City University, Cambodia Kesmond International University, USA Washington University of Barbados, Barbados London Academy of Technology and Management, UK IICSE University, USA. Doxa Open University, Ghana Brainae University, USA University of Haana, Germany Christian Leadership University, USA International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA. Tech Global University, Andorra International Christian University, Nigeria LIGS University, Hawaii, USA. Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland Quest International University, Ghana Isles International University, Ireland Kingsnow University, USA. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA East Bridge University, France Texila American University, Guyana Vision International University, USA. Keisie International University, USA. Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus Logos University, USA. University of America, USA Kazian School of Management, India University of Northwest, USA. Akamai University, Hawaii, USA Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India American Bible University, USA. California Creek University, USA Delta International University, USA National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India Southern California International University, USA Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland IBM Institute of Management, India Dunster Business School, Switzerland World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK American Management University, USA All Nations Church International University, Texas Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA Global Theological University, USA. Jorasome International University, Zambia Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria United Nigeria University College, Nigeria Open International University, Nigeria Marquis Open University, Italy Alliance International University, Zambia All Saints American University. Liberia Colombia International University, USA American Management University, USA. University of the Nations, Hawai Brookside University, Barbados Pacific International University, USA American University of Sovereign Nations, USA. Brussels Capital University, Turkiye Richmond Open University, Nigeria Freie und Private Universitat Herisa, Switzerland 0AA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana Manchester Open University, UK Institute of Management and Engineering, India Vocational University, Delhi, India Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India Logos University Global, USA/France West African Christian University, Nigeria Coastal University, ESM ~Ecole de Management et de Communication, Switzerland Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland ‘ European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta Reagan National University, USA. Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA. Global Executive College, Ghana Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA Indian Management School and Research Centre, India Hillsville University, USA Northwestem Christian University, Kenya University of Muchinga, Zambia Yesbud University, Zambia College and University, Dominica / Belize / Liberia Adam Smith University, Liberia / Saipan Medical College of London, United Kingdom / Montserrat Rutherford University, USA / British Columbia, Canada /Eswatini University of Dorchester, United Kingdom Shaftesbury University, United Kingdom University of Dunham, United Kingdom Commonwealth Open University, BritishVirgin Islands African International Institute of Science and Technology, Liberia European Continental University, Belgium American University of London, United Kingdom

Concerns Over Certificates From Unrecognised Institutions

Beyond enrolment, GTEC also cautioned individuals who may already hold qualifications from the listed institutions.

The Commission urged due diligence before presenting such certificates for purposes including employment, admission into further academic programmes, or any other use that depends on the validity of a tertiary qualification.

The disclosure underscores GTEC's broader mandate to safeguard the integrity of Ghana's tertiary education landscape and protect the interests of students who may unknowingly enrol in institutions that do not meet established standards.

GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised.

The list included over 25 schools from the US and 62 institutions in total.

The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh