Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Flags Over 100 Unrecognised Tertiary Institutions Operating
- The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission flagged more than 100 tertiary institutions for operating without official recognition
- GTEC warned prospective students and parents to verify the recognition status of any institution before enrolling
- The Commission raised concerns about certificates issued by the listed institutions being used for employment or further education
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has disclosed that over 100 tertiary institutions across the country are currently operating without official recognition, as of September 2026.
The Commission issued a public statement alerting prospective students, parents and the general public to exercise caution when considering enrolment at any of the affected institutions.
GTEC noted that the institutions on its list have not received recognition from the Commission, and that both their operations and the qualifications they confer remain subject to concerns raised through its quality assurance processes.
GTEC directed students and parents to confirm the recognition status of any tertiary institution before committing to enrolment. The Commission stressed that this step is essential to avoid potential consequences that could affect a student's academic or professional prospects.
Members of the public were similarly advised to perform adequate checks before accepting or relying on certificates issued by institutions whose recognition has not been formally established by the Commission.
The list of schools features:
- Universidad Azteca, Mexico
- Indian School of Management and Studies, India
- Breyer State Theology University, USA
- Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
- Osiri University, USA
- Atlantic International University, USA
- Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
- Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
- Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
- Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
- Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
- Crown University International Chartered, USA
- Monarch Business School, Switzerland
- City University, Cambodia
- Kesmond International University, USA
- Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
- London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
- IICSE University, USA.
- Doxa Open University, Ghana
- Brainae University, USA
- University of Haana, Germany
- Christian Leadership University, USA
- International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
- Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
- Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA.
- Tech Global University, Andorra
- International Christian University, Nigeria
- LIGS University, Hawaii, USA.
- Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
- Quest International University, Ghana
- Isles International University, Ireland
- Kingsnow University, USA.
- New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
- East Bridge University, France
- Texila American University, Guyana
- Vision International University, USA.
- Keisie International University, USA.
- Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
- Logos University, USA.
- University of America, USA
- Kazian School of Management, India
- University of Northwest, USA.
- Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
- Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
- American Bible University, USA.
- California Creek University, USA
- Delta International University, USA
- National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
- Southern California International University, USA
- Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
- Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
- IBM Institute of Management, India
- Dunster Business School, Switzerland
- World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
- American Management University, USA
- All Nations Church International University, Texas
- Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
- Global Theological University, USA.
- Jorasome International University, Zambia
- Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
- Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
- London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
- European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
- Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
- United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
- Open International University, Nigeria
- Marquis Open University, Italy
- Alliance International University, Zambia
- All Saints American University. Liberia
- Colombia International University, USA
- American Management University, USA.
- University of the Nations, Hawai
- Brookside University, Barbados
- Pacific International University, USA
- American University of Sovereign Nations, USA.
- Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
- Richmond Open University, Nigeria
- Freie und Private Universitat Herisa, Switzerland
- 0AA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
- Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
- Manchester Open University, UK
- Institute of Management and Engineering, India
- Vocational University, Delhi, India
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
- Logos University Global, USA/France
- West African Christian University, Nigeria
- Coastal University,
- ESM ~Ecole de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
- Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland ‘
- European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
- Reagan National University, USA.
- Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA.
- Global Executive College, Ghana
- Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
- Indian Management School and Research Centre, India
- Hillsville University, USA
- Northwestem Christian University, Kenya
- University of Muchinga, Zambia
- Yesbud University, Zambia
- College and University, Dominica / Belize / Liberia
- Adam Smith University, Liberia / Saipan
- Medical College of London, United Kingdom / Montserrat
- Rutherford University, USA / British Columbia, Canada /Eswatini
- University of Dorchester, United Kingdom
- Shaftesbury University, United Kingdom
- University of Dunham, United Kingdom
- Commonwealth Open University, BritishVirgin Islands
- African International Institute of Science and Technology, Liberia
- European Continental University, Belgium
- American University of London, United Kingdom
Concerns Over Certificates From Unrecognised Institutions
Beyond enrolment, GTEC also cautioned individuals who may already hold qualifications from the listed institutions.
The Commission urged due diligence before presenting such certificates for purposes including employment, admission into further academic programmes, or any other use that depends on the validity of a tertiary qualification.
The disclosure underscores GTEC's broader mandate to safeguard the integrity of Ghana's tertiary education landscape and protect the interests of students who may unknowingly enrol in institutions that do not meet established standards.
GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised.
The list included over 25 schools from the US and 62 institutions in total.
The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.