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Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Flags Over 100 Unrecognised Tertiary Institutions Operating
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Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Flags Over 100 Unrecognised Tertiary Institutions Operating

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
5 min read
  • The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission flagged more than 100 tertiary institutions for operating without official recognition
  • GTEC warned prospective students and parents to verify the recognition status of any institution before enrolling
  • The Commission raised concerns about certificates issued by the listed institutions being used for employment or further education

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has disclosed that over 100 tertiary institutions across the country are currently operating without official recognition, as of September 2026.

The Commission issued a public statement alerting prospective students, parents and the general public to exercise caution when considering enrolment at any of the affected institutions.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, GTEC, tertiary institutions
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has disclosed that over 100 tertiary institutions across the country are currently operating without official recognition. Credit: AaronAmat
Source: Getty Images

GTEC noted that the institutions on its list have not received recognition from the Commission, and that both their operations and the qualifications they confer remain subject to concerns raised through its quality assurance processes.

GTEC directed students and parents to confirm the recognition status of any tertiary institution before committing to enrolment. The Commission stressed that this step is essential to avoid potential consequences that could affect a student's academic or professional prospects.

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Members of the public were similarly advised to perform adequate checks before accepting or relying on certificates issued by institutions whose recognition has not been formally established by the Commission.

The list of schools features:

  1. Universidad Azteca, Mexico
  2. Indian School of Management and Studies, India
  3. Breyer State Theology University, USA
  4. Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
  5. Osiri University, USA
  6. Atlantic International University, USA
  7. Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
  8. Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
  9. Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
  10. Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
  11. Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
  12. Crown University International Chartered, USA
  13. Monarch Business School, Switzerland
  14. City University, Cambodia
  15. Kesmond International University, USA
  16. Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
  17. London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
  18. IICSE University, USA.
  19. Doxa Open University, Ghana
  20. Brainae University, USA
  21. University of Haana, Germany
  22. Christian Leadership University, USA
  23. International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
  24. Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
  25. Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA.
  26. Tech Global University, Andorra
  27. International Christian University, Nigeria
  28. LIGS University, Hawaii, USA.
  29. Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
  30. Quest International University, Ghana
  31. Isles International University, Ireland
  32. Kingsnow University, USA.
  33. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
  34. East Bridge University, France
  35. Texila American University, Guyana
  36. Vision International University, USA.
  37. Keisie International University, USA.
  38. Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
  39. Logos University, USA.
  40. University of America, USA
  41. Kazian School of Management, India
  42. University of Northwest, USA.
  43. Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
  44. Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
  45. American Bible University, USA.
  46. California Creek University, USA
  47. Delta International University, USA
  48. National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
  49. Southern California International University, USA
  50. Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
  51. Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
  52. IBM Institute of Management, India
  53. Dunster Business School, Switzerland
  54. World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
  55. American Management University, USA
  56. All Nations Church International University, Texas
  57. Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
  58. Global Theological University, USA.
  59. Jorasome International University, Zambia
  60. Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
  61. Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
  62. London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
  63. European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
  64. Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
  65. United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
  66. Open International University, Nigeria
  67. Marquis Open University, Italy
  68. Alliance International University, Zambia
  69. All Saints American University. Liberia
  70. Colombia International University, USA
  71. American Management University, USA.
  72. University of the Nations, Hawai
  73. Brookside University, Barbados
  74. Pacific International University, USA
  75. American University of Sovereign Nations, USA.
  76. Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
  77. Richmond Open University, Nigeria
  78. Freie und Private Universitat Herisa, Switzerland
  79. 0AA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
  80. Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
  81. Manchester Open University, UK
  82. Institute of Management and Engineering, India
  83. Vocational University, Delhi, India
  84. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
  85. Logos University Global, USA/France
  86. West African Christian University, Nigeria
  87. Coastal University,
  88. ESM ~Ecole de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
  89. Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland ‘
  90. European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
  91. Reagan National University, USA.
  92. Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA.
  93. Global Executive College, Ghana
  94. Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
  95. Indian Management School and Research Centre, India
  96. Hillsville University, USA
  97. Northwestem Christian University, Kenya
  98. University of Muchinga, Zambia
  99. Yesbud University, Zambia
  100. College and University, Dominica / Belize / Liberia
  101. Adam Smith University, Liberia / Saipan
  102. Medical College of London, United Kingdom / Montserrat
  103. Rutherford University, USA / British Columbia, Canada /Eswatini
  104. University of Dorchester, United Kingdom
  105. Shaftesbury University, United Kingdom
  106. University of Dunham, United Kingdom
  107. Commonwealth Open University, BritishVirgin Islands
  108. African International Institute of Science and Technology, Liberia
  109. European Continental University, Belgium
  110. American University of London, United Kingdom

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Concerns Over Certificates From Unrecognised Institutions

Beyond enrolment, GTEC also cautioned individuals who may already hold qualifications from the listed institutions.

The Commission urged due diligence before presenting such certificates for purposes including employment, admission into further academic programmes, or any other use that depends on the validity of a tertiary qualification.

The disclosure underscores GTEC's broader mandate to safeguard the integrity of Ghana's tertiary education landscape and protect the interests of students who may unknowingly enrol in institutions that do not meet established standards.

GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised.

The list included over 25 schools from the US and 62 institutions in total.

The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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