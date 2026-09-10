NSMQ shared a video on its official Facebook page on September 20, 2026, featuring the three St. Augustine's College contestants ahead of the grand finale

Amos Enninful named Beeztrap as his favourite musician, while Yawson King Afedzie chose Kendrick Lamar, and Joseph Gordon Fenyi-Mensah declined to pick one

The video drew massive attention online as fans reacted to the musical tastes of the three boys representing St. Augustine's College

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Three St. Augustine's College contestants competing at the 2026 National Science and Mathematics Quiz grand finale gave the public a glimpse into their personalities in a video shared by NSMQ on its official Facebook page on September 20, 2026, just hours before the highly anticipated contest began.

NSMQ’s St. Augustine’s College contestants share their favourite musicians as they lighten the mood ahead of the fierce grand finale. Image credit: WikiLife, NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

In the clip, the three contestants, Yawson King Afedzie, Joseph Gordon Fenyi-Mensah, and Amos Enninful, were each asked to name their favourite musician.

Amos went with Ghanaian trap artist Beeztrap, while King chose American rapper Kendrick Lamar. Joseph, however, chose not to name anyone.

The lighthearted video offered a rare and refreshing look at the personal tastes of the young scholars, who are widely regarded as some of the brightest science students in the country.

For many watching, it was a reminder that beyond the equations and periodic tables, these are teenagers with everyday interests.

St. Augustine's chasing a third NSMQ trophy

St. Augustine's College, the celebrated all-boys school based in Cape Coast, heads into the grand finale as a two-time NSMQ champion.

The school carries both the weight and the motivation of its legacy into this contest, with its sights firmly set on a third title.

The team's presence at the University of Ghana Premier stage signals another strong campaign from one of Ghana's most storied quiz schools, and their fans are clearly rallying behind them.

The Facebook post below has the interview with 2026 NSMQ St. Augustine's contestants.

Reactions to AUGUSCO NSMQ contestants’ music picks

The video generated a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media, many of whom were charmed by the boys' candid responses.

Wealthy Bosco said:

"Nice1."

Phabhlo Ahmarhtey said:

"💯 agree."

Tenkorang Kelvin Yeboah said:

"TA Amos 🔥."

Nhyiraba Jonathan said:

"The cup is coming home.. Make us proud."

Hamidan Barade Midano said:

"Action Nkotseeeeeeeeeeeeee 💚🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

2026 NSMQ finalists St. Augustine’s contestants share their lighter side as they name their favourite girls’ schools. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

NSMQ contestants share their favourite girls' school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three bright young men from St. Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) set social media abuzz when they shared their favourite girls' schools in a candid video shared just hours before the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

The National Science and Maths Quiz shared the interview on its official Facebook page on 20 September 2026, giving fans a rare, lighthearted glimpse into the personalities behind the three contestants representing the Cape Coast institution.

Each of the three finalists went with a different pick.

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Source: YEN.com.gh