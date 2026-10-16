The University of Ghana has announced a revised academic calendar for the 2026/2027 year following disruptions caused by a nationwide administrators' strike

Students are expected to report to campus on October 19, with a live bed allocation exercise scheduled for October 16

The Ghana Association of University Administrators suspended its strike on October 16 after engagements with the Ministry of Education

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The University of Ghana has announced Monday, October 19, 2026, as the date for students to return to campus and their halls of residence, following the suspension of a nationwide strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

University of Ghana Sets October 19 Resumption Date After GAUA Strike Suspension

Source: Facebook

The university's Business and Executive Committee released a revised schedule for the 2026/2027 academic year after the industrial action disrupted preparations for the reopening of public universities across the country.

Under the new arrangements, a live random allocation of beds will take place on Friday, October 16, giving students the opportunity to secure on-campus accommodation before the general resumption date.

Freshers' orientation is set for October 21 to 23, while first-semester lectures for the 2026/2027 academic year will commence on Monday, October 26.

The university has called on students to settle outstanding fees and complete their registration through its online platforms before academic activities begin.

GAUA Strike and Its Impact on Public Universities

GAUA suspended its strike on October 16 after holding discussions with the Ministry of Education, which offered assurances that the association's outstanding concerns would be resolved. Members of the association were directed to return to work on Monday, October 19.

The strike centred on disparities in revised market premiums and related allowances between teaching and non-teaching senior staff at public universities.

The industrial action had stalled preparations across affected institutions, prompting universities to adjust their reopening timelines once the suspension was confirmed.

Uni revised schedule is designed to allow the University of Ghana to restore order to its academic calendar and facilitate a smooth return for students after the disruption caused by the strike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh