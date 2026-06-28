A band of thunder and rain clouds over eastern Ghana is currently producing thunderstorms with rain of varying intensities

The Ghana Meteorological Authority warned that the storm system will intensify and drift westwards, affecting nine more regions

Mist and fog patches are expected to form over coastal, forest and mountainous areas in the early hours of June 29

A band of thunder and rain clouds has been detected over the eastern portions of Ghana and is producing thunderstorms with rain of varying intensities, the Ghana Meteorological Authority has warned.

The weather system is presently affecting the Upper East, North-East, Northern, Oti, Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency's update indicates more thunderstorms on the evening of June 28. Credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

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Forecasters have warned that the system is expected to intensify and drift westwards, bringing thunderstorms and rain over most areas within the western flank of the country from this evening into the night. The regions in the path of the advancing system include the Upper West, Savannah, Bono, Ahafo, Bono-East, Ashanti, Central, Western and Western-North Regions.

Residents across all affected areas are advised to take note of the developing weather conditions ahead of nightfall.

Beyond the overnight activity, the authority also flagged conditions expected to develop by the early hours of tomorrow. Mist or fog patches are forecast to form over parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the morning hours, with a likelihood of slight to moderate rain along the coast.

Motorists, farmers and communities in low-lying or flood-prone areas across both the eastern and western flanks of the country are urged to exercise caution as the system moves through.

Source: YEN.com.gh