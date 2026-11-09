Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has received a top government appointment from Enugu State Governor Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

The appointment, announced on Sunday, November 8, 2026, named Etiko as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy

Fellow actress Uju Okoli and other celebrities have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Etiko

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has stepped into a new role beyond the screen, landing a government appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy under the Enugu State government.

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko lands an appointment as an SSA on youth engagement and creative economy in Enugu State. Photo source: Destiny Etiko

Source: Facebook

According to reports, Governor Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah signed off on the appointment, which popular Nigerian blogger Cuti Juls announced publicly on Instagram on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The congratulatory graphic officially named her "Hon. Destiny Etiko," signalling the start of a new chapter for the celebrated actress.

Destiny Etiko's move into public service

Destiny Etiko also announced her latest appointment on Instagram on Monday, November 9, 2026, pledging her unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment to your administration’s vision and the good people of Enugu State.

The award-winning actress also thanked Enugu State Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for appointing her to the role in his government.

She wrote:

"A NEW CHAPTER, A GREATER RESPONSIBILITY! With profound gratitude and humility, I am honoured to announce my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Enugu State on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy."

"My heartfelt appreciation goes to His Excellency, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for this confidence and opportunity to serve. I pledge my unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment to your administration’s vision and the good people of Enugu State."

"I embrace this responsibility with pride, humility and a determination to make a meaningful impact. Thank you, Your Excellency. Thank you, Enugu State. Together, let us turn talent into opportunity and vision into reality! God bless Enugu State! ❤️💚 OUR TOMORROW IS HERE."

Known for her powerhouse performances in Nollywood productions, Etiko has built a massive following across Nigeria and beyond.

Her new role puts her at the intersection of entertainment and governance, tasked with engaging the youth and driving the creative economy agenda for one of Nigeria's south-eastern states.

The Nollywood actress's appointment has drawn widespread attention, with many seeing it as a recognition of the influence that creative industry figures can have on policy and public life.

For Enugu State, bringing in a high-profile actress to champion youth engagement and the creative economy reflects a broader push to harness entertainment as an economic driver.

The Instagram post announcing Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko's appointment is below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's political appointment

The news quickly spread across social media, with fans and fellow celebrities weighing in.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@officialujuokoli wrote:

"Who Dey check am…family make una shout POWER OOOOOOOOOO💃💃💃💃💃💃…I want to say a big congratulations to my girlie girl @destinyetikoofficial 💕💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️ on your appointment; this is only the beginning of new things to come, baby. Dem no make mistake give you this position cos we know say you go too deliver🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻…I salute ooo my HONOURABLE 🙌🏻."

@sheddyoflagos said:

"Congratulations to her. I love it when people win ❤️."

@omasstudios commented:

"Awwww, what an amazing way of ending 2026. Congratulations, ma'am, on an award well deserved; we are so proud of you!!!"

Nollywood legend Eucharia Anunobi lands political appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi’s appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

Her new role added public service to a career spanning Nollywood and gospel ministry, while fellow actress Rachael Okonkwo was also reportedly appointed to the Enugu State Government.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh