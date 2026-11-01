NSMQ 2026 champion Jason Antwi-Agyei has shared his dream of working with the popular NSMQ quiz mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, in the near future

The PRESEC old student said he hopes to engineer machines and devices that will improve healthcare and the general quality of life for all humans

Jason, the first Ghanaian to win both the JSMQ and NSMQ trophies, has started studying Mechanical Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

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NSMQ 2026 champion Jason Antwi-Agyei has shared his dream of working with Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann in the future.

NSMQ 2026 champion Jason Antwi-Agyei shares his dream of working with Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann to build healthcare devices. Photo source: NSMQ.

Source: UGC

Jason, together with teammate Jesse Kekeli Afudego, led PRESEC-Legon to victory in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Grand Finale.

They beat St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy to win the school’s ninth title. Earlier, he helped KNUST Basic School win the Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ) in 2023.

His achievement made him the first Ghanaian to win both the JSMQ and NSMQ trophies, YEN.com.gh reported. The champion has since started studying Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.

Jason Antwi-Agyei’s dream of working with Kaufmann

VOK Live shared a statement on Instagram in which Jason named the NSMQ quiz mistress as someone he hopes to work with.

“I would love to work with Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann in the future to engineer machines and devices that will improve healthcare and also the general quality of life for all humans,” he said.

The statement came days after he began his engineering studies at KNUST. Jason was quizzed by Prof Kaufmann throughout his NSMQ journey.

Now, the young engineering student hopes to one day work alongside her.

The Instagram post by VOK Live, in which Jason Antwi-Agyei shares his dream of working with Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, is below.

Who is Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann?

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann has been the NSMQ quiz mistress since 2006. She is a biomedical engineer and the founding head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ghana.

According to the NSMQ, she is also Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the university. In 2025, she became the first Ghanaian to be elected an International Fellow of the UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering.

She was one of only nine people elected worldwide that year.

Jason Antwi-Agyei gets hero’s welcome at KNUST Basic

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jason Antwi-Agyei received a hero’s welcome when he returned to his former school, KNUST Basic.

Pupils gathered at the assembly grounds to applaud the NSMQ champion, while teachers and staff joined in the celebration.

He encouraged the pupils to stay focused on their studies, work hard and believe in their ability to achieve great things.

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Source: YEN.com.gh