The Ghana Chamber of Mines has made a huge donation towards the ongoing redevelopment of Burma Camp to support decent housing for Ghana’s military personnel

Chamber CEO Dr Ing Kenneth Ashigbey presented the donation to the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen William Agyapong, at the General Headquarters, Accra

The Chief of the Defence Staff welcomed the gesture as significant and urged other corporate institutions and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the ongoing housing project

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The ongoing redevelopment of Burma Camp has received a major boost after the Ghana Chamber of Mines made a huge donation to support housing for military personnel.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines supports the Burma Camp redevelopment with a donation towards military housing. Photo source: Ghana Armed Forces, TV3 Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Earlier, the Ghana Armed Forces launched a GH¢190 million redevelopment of Burma Camp to replace ageing barracks with modern residential and office facilities.

It comprises three projects: the El-Wak, Post Office and Burma Camp redevelopment projects. The works are expected to be completed within nine months.

According to the GAF, the initiative aims to reduce the military’s housing deficit. Several of the old structures date back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Ken Ashigbey presents US$400,000 to GAF

Chamber CEO Dr Ing Kenneth Ashigbey presented the US$400,000 cheque during a courtesy visit to the General Headquarters on Friday, November 6, 2026.

He handed it to the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen William Agyapong. According to Ashigbey, the donation was intended to strengthen the partnership between the Chamber and the Armed Forces, particularly in promoting the welfare of military personnel.

He described security as essential to national development and commended the Armed Forces for maintaining peace and stability.

Ashigbey also requested that the accommodation block supported by the contribution be named after the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

The Instagram post from TV3 Ghana, in which Ken Ashigbey presents the cheque to Lt Gen William Agyapong, is below.

Lt Gen Agyapong on Burma Camp housing

The Chief of the Defence Staff expressed appreciation for the gesture. He described it as a significant contribution towards addressing accommodation challenges facing the Armed Forces.

According to him, the project will provide modern and comfortable accommodation for personnel and their families.

Lt Gen Agyapong said this would improve their living conditions and morale. He urged other corporate institutions, stakeholders and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the initiative.

What the Burma Camp redevelopment covers

The Burma Camp Redevelopment Project is one of the largest military housing schemes undertaken by the GAF.

It will replace accommodation for 36 families with 248 family units, about a 600 per cent increase in housing capacity.

At El-Wak, 18 ageing blocks housing 180 families will give way to 192 modern housing units. The existing post office at Burma Camp will also be turned into a two-storey multipurpose complex.

Once completed, the projects are expected to transform Burma Camp into a modern residential enclave.

Mining communities in Ghana and their demands

In another report, YEN.com.gh looked at four mining communities in Ghana and what their residents and leaders are demanding.

Youth in Abirem petitioned the Lands Minister to suspend a directive requiring Zijin and other major miners to adopt contract mining by December 2026.

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council also urged government not to renew Gold Fields’ Tarkwa lease, which expires in April 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh