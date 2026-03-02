Charles Williams Obeng Mensah was crowned the Overall Best Level 3 Candidate at the ICAG graduation ceremony

In celebrating this feat, he was awarded a fully funded trip to Dubai as well as other prizes

Charles Williams Obeng Mensah, an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), emerged as the Overall Best Level 3 Candidate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

For his academic excellence, he has been offered a fully funded trip to Dubai.

A UCC graduate, Charles Williams Obeng Mensah given a fully funded trip after excelling in ICAG exams. Photo credit: @ICAG

Source: UGC

Additionally, he was given an unspecified cash prize, a laptop, and academic books.

"His achievement was celebrated through the support of three remarkable sponsors: Global Wings Travel & Tours, Dr. Nicholas Nii Nortey Omaboe (a member of the Institute), and EPP Books & Stationery, who awarded him a fully funded trip to Dubai, a cash prize, a laptop, and essential academic books. Their collaboration highlights the importance of recognising and rewarding excellence, and ICAG sincerely appreciates their invaluable support."

A post on ICAG’s Facebook page highlighted Charles Williams Obeng Mensah’s academic journey, noting that he attended Nunhua Senior High School before proceeding to the University of Cape Coast, where he graduated with First Class honours.

The post also noted that despite working full-time, he had just three weeks to prepare for the exams, a situation which attests to his academic brilliance.

"Preparing for his exams in just three weeks while working full-time, Williams demonstrated extraordinary discipline, resilience, and focus, proving that intelligence combined with discipline leads to success."

Photos of the graduation ceremony showed the proud moment when Charles Williams Obeng Mensah received his award, celebrating his remarkable academic achievement.

"From lecture halls to triumph, Charles Williams Obeng Mensah has proven that excellence is intentional. Congratulations to a true inspiration for the profession!"

His family and other relatives were also present at the graduation ceremony to support and celebrate him on the special day.

UCC graduateCharles Williams Obeng Mensah crowned overall best level 3 graduating candidate. Photo credit: @ICAG/Facebokk

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing, the post celebrating Charles Williams Obeng Mensah’s achievement had generated a lot of reactions.

Peeps congratulate Charles Williams Obeng Mensah

Social media users who commented praised the UCC alumnus for his success and the strides he made in his quest to become a Chartered Accountant.

Maxwell De Tripples Kay commented:

"Well done!"

Rhoda Darko indicated:

"Congratulations, Charles."

Konadu Adu Samuel wrote:

"Congratulations, Charles. Continue to go higher."

Theresa Ankamah added:

"Congratulations, guys. Well done. It wasn’t easy, but it’s worth it all."

Source: YEN.com.gh