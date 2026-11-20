Ernest Ofori Sarpong has been officially invested as the new Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication

The university's Governing Council approved the appointment at its May 2026 meeting, with the role taking effect in August 2026

Sarpong, founder and CEO of the Special Group of Companies, will serve as the ceremonial head of the institution

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Ernest Ofori Sarpong has officially been invested as the Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong has officially been invested as the Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication. Credit: GNA

Source: Facebook

The appointment, which takes effect in August 2026, was approved by the university's Governing Council at its meeting in May 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the school's statutes.

In its initial announcement, the school said Sarpong's leadership would contribute meaningfully to its ongoing growth and transformation, positioning the school as a stronger institution within Ghana's higher education landscape.

As Chancellor, he will serve as the ceremonial head of the university, providing distinguished leadership, promoting the institution’s vision and strategic interests, strengthening its engagement with industry and society, and conferring degrees and other academic honours.

Sarpong is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Special Group of Companies.

He holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Finance and Investment Management and is also a member of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School's (PRESEC) Governing Council.

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Source: YEN.com.gh