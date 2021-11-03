Ama Tutuwaa emerged as the winner of the 19th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana

She saw off competition from nine other contestants to win the coveted crown on Saturday, October 30

YEN.com.gh has compiled seven photos of the winner of the 2021 beauty pageant

The 19th edition of the prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana came to a spectacular end on Saturday, October 30, at the Grand Arena, with Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto emerging as the winner.

The 19-year-old student of Clark University wowed the judges and the audience with her talent, performances, speeches as she saw off competition from nine others to win the crown.

She succeeds Jasmine Djang, the winner of the 2020 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana.

Ama Tutuwaa: 7 Beautiful Photos of Winner of Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 Photo credit: Miss Malaika Ghana

Source: Instagram

Aside from the coveted crown, she also wins a Kia Forte Saloon car, Ghc10, 000, a trip to Dubai, one year supply of GTP, one closeup freshness pack, among other prizes from sponsors.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Asia Musah won first runner up followed by Bintou Keita, who won the second runner up. Miss Congeniality went to Winifred Bambil - she goes home with GHc2,000 by Lux, and Abena Danquah Okai won Miss Talent and was awarded GHc3,000 from Lux.

The 2021 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana, which came off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), saw the new queen displaying her stunning fashion choices.

YEN.com.gh has compiled seven beautiful photos of Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto before and during the contest.

1. 19-year-old Ama Tutuwa wins the 19th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana.

2. The 19th queen of Miss Malaika Ghana glows with smiles.

3. Ama Tutuwaa is stunned as she emerges winner of the beauty pageant.

4. Ama Tutuwaa poses for a shot as she makes it to the final 10.

5. The reigning Miss Malaika Queen at Mx24gh.

6. Miss Malaika Ghana 2021 wins a Kia Forte Saloon car.

7. Ama Tutuwaa focusing on herself.

Winner of 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, representing the Ashanti Region, was crowned the winner of the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful show.

She was mentioned as the winner at the grand finale that came off at the National Theatre in Accra on October 3, 2021.

Sarfoa was seconded by Setor from the Volta Region.

Source: Yen