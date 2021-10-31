The 19th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana came off at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, October 30

The 19th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana came off at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, October 30.

The night of talents, fashion, and glamour, saw 19-year-old Ama Tutuwaa crowned as the winner of Miss Malaika Ghana 2021.

She triumphed over nine other final contestants to clinch the coveted crown, becoming the 19th winner of the pageant.

Asia Musah and Bintou Keita won the first and second runners-up respectively. As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Ama Tutuwaa received the crown, cash, and a brand new car as the prize for winning the contest.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of the three finalists posing for the camera before and after being declared winners of their respective positions.

1. 19-year-old Ama Tutuwaa wins the 19th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana.

2. Ama Tutuwaa gracefully poses for the camera.

3. First and second runners-up pose with Ama Tutuwaa.

4. The first runner up, Asia Musah beams for the camera as she makes it to the top 10.

5. The second runner up, Bintou Keita sporting an African print and a veil as she makes it to the top 10.

