Nana Ama Strong: Strongman's beautiful girlfriend dazzles in latest photo

Nana Ama Strong has wowed many on social media with her matchless beauty

The girlfriend of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman was seen posing in front of the camera while smiling

Strongman and Nana Ama have a lovely daughter together known as Simona

Wilma Nana Ama, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent has been spotted in a new photo.

In the photo posted on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wilma Nana Ama, known on social media as Nana Ama Strong, was seen beaming with smiles.

She was captured wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt over a loose black skirt in what looked like their plush living room.

A look inside the room showed that it was decorated with expensive furniture and some family photos.

After posting the photo, Nana Ama Strong captioned it:

"A big baby and more"

Fans of the pretty young lady take to the comment section to react to the photo

