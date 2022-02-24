Kelvyn Boy granted ¢200k bail, case adjourned to March 18

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Kelvyn Boy, was reported to be arrested by an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting a lady

The singer was reported to have allegedly assaulted a lady by stamping her ribs and using an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times

The award-winning artiste was granted a bail to the tune ¢200,000 by the Adentan Circuit with two sureties

Popular Ghanaian afrobeat muiscian Kelvyn Brown widely famed as Kelvyn Boy in the showbiz world has been granted a GHc200,000 bail by the Adenta Circuit Court.

Kelvyn Boy was reported to have been arrested and remanded by the Adetan Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, which hade massive headlines across many tabloids across the nation.

The ‘Down Flat’ hit maker was remanded for assaulting his baby mama, Deborah Kponyi by stamping on her ribs and using an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times leaving bruises on her body.

Kelvyn Boy pleaded not guilty after being remanded on Monday but he was denied bail and spent last night in police custody to the charges of assault.

However, the court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, has finally granted musician a bail to the tune of ¢200,000 with two sureties.

The case which has generated a lot of conversation amongst netizens and fans of his on social media has however been adjourned to March 13, 2022.

Kelvynboy ditched baby mama to marry another woman

In a video that has been shared on Instagram page @nkonkonsa, the lady suggested that Kelvynboy was reaping the rewards of the bad treatment he meted out to her friend.

According to the lady, Kelvynboy ditched her friend after many years of dating which has produced children to marry another woman.

The lady asserted that Kelvynboy was arrested because she attacked Deborah over some chairs he bought for her to use to run a pub.

