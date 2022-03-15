Kumawood actor Lil Win has got many of his fans laughing after dropping new videos on his social media pages

In the videos, Lil Win mimicked Afia Schwar's 'dada damoase' mantra whih she used to show appreciation to those who supported her father's funeral

The videos from Lil Win have got people to laugh while some warned the actor to expect a quick reply

Kumawood actor and musician Nkansah 'Lil Win' has stirred laughter among his followers on social media after sharing two new videos.

The videos have Lil Win mimicking comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger's 'dada damoase' mantra which she used to appreciate people who helped her during her father's funeral.

In the first video, Lil Win was dressed like a woman in mourning. She wore kaba and slit with headgear.

The actor came out of the house walked towards a chair on the compound and sat down. He was mimicking somebody who was crying while mentioning some names and thanking them.

Later, he shared another video. This time, he was dressed as himself. He mentioned more names and started thanking them.

Lil Win's videos stir laughter

Lil Win's videos have stirred loads of reactions from his followers. While many people laughed, others observed that Lil Win was looking for Afia Schwar's trouble.

vida.nyamekye.39 said:

"Afia will get you wezzy Afia come ooo come ."

kwekuj said:

"She will get u soon ok."

attaa_maame1 said:

"I laugh enter bedroom."

kurobiso_hemaa_bridget said:

"Kwajo don’t want peace he wants vawulence."

wejongmary said:

"Lol. We beg Ghana is already hot for us cuz I know peee se she will definitely reply to this . It won’t b easy ."

Source: YEN.com.gh